Peace and Sport have presented Russia’s two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva with an award for being a “champion for peace”.

The award was presented during the seventh edition of the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Awards, which was themed “Women and Sport”.

Peace and Sport state the three-time world champion and world record holder was rewarded in recognition of her “exceptional involvement” promoting peace, dialogue and social cohesion.

“Champions for peace are true role models for youth and we believe they can share the positive values of sport through their commitment,” said Joel Bouzou, President and founder of Peace and Sport.

“I am very proud that Yelena is acting alongside Peace and Sport and I would like to congratulate her again for this award, which highlights her enduring commitment to peace and development through sport.”

Isinbayeva joined Peace and Sport as champion for peace in 2009, with the role claimed to involve committed athletes using their profile and experience at the service of projects that use sport to tackle social issues.

The Russian created her own foundation in 2012 and to help disadvantaged to have access to sport.

Yelena Isinbayeva was congratulated for her foundation's work ©Peace and Sport

Peace and Sport state that through her Foundation, Isinbayeva organises events to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on April 6.

The day was launched by Peace and Sport.

“I have always believed in the role that sport can play in bringing people together,” Isinbayeva said.

“As a champion for peace, I can concretise this conviction and give it a more universal dimension.”

Peace and Sports’ “champions for peace” feature more than 100 women and men from 40 different countries.

The organisation state the champions are committed to make sport a tool for dialogue and social cohesion.