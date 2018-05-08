The Belgian Olympic and Sport Committee (COIB) hosted a coaching meeting as preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games continued.

Forty-five coaches from Olympic sports met in all at the Eurovolleycenter in Vilvorde.

They were tasked with identifying the best possible preparation strategy for the next edition of the Summer Olympics in Japan's capital.

Among those in attendance were Adam Commens, the high performance director for hockey in Belgium, and rowing coach Dirk Crois, who won Olympic silver in the double sculls at Los Angeles 1984.

Bart Swings won Olympic silver for Belgium at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Former decathlete Roger Lespagnard, who coached Belgium's Nafi Thiam to Olympic heptathlon gold at Rio 2016, was also among those to attend.

Thiam was one of two gold medallists from Belgium in Rio de Janeiro.

The other was cyclist Greg Van Avermaet who won the men's road race.

Belgium also claimed one medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

It came courtesy of speed skater Bart Swings in the men's mass start.