Delegates from several National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have been visiting venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Officials from Great Britain, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Greece, Guatemala, Serbia, China, The Philippines, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Monaco, Japan, Canada and Brazil were guided around several facilities in the Japanese capital this week.

These venues included the Olympic Stadium, the Olympic Village and the modern pentathlon and badminton venue Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Makuhari Messe, the venue for fencing, taekwondo and wrestling, was also visited alongside Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium and Tokyo Stadium.

Musashino Forest Sport Plaza was one of several venues that the delegates visited ©Getty Images

Delegates also visited the Tokyo Big Sight, which will be the home of the Media Press Centre and the International Broadcast Centre at the Games.

Alongside these visits, the delegations also saw several more venues when passing by on the bus.

The NOCs then had meetings with and heard presentations from departments in the Organising Committee.

The next NOC visit to Tokyo, which will be the fourth, will take place in July.

Action at the Games is set to run between July 24 and August 9.