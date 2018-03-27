Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has said that the country's men's football team will compete at this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia despite reportedly implying that a boycott was on the cards.

Her comments follow accusations that the Russian Government was involved in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain earlier this month.

According to The Independent, Bishop said yesterday: "There are a whole range of options of further actions that could be taken.

"The World Cup is one of the further actions."

This led to rumours that Australia would withdraw their team from the tournament, which would lead to an instant ban by FIFA whose rules stipulate that Governments should not interfere in the affairs of their football teams.

Bishop, however, confirmed on social media that Australia will be sending a team to the World Cup.

In response to an article by SBS News, she tweeted: "That is wrong - the Government is not considering a boycott of the World Cup."

Football Federation Australia (FFA), who have been beset by seemingly irreconcilable differences at board level, also sought to clarify Bishop's comments.

According to news.com.au, an FFA spokesperson said: "Football Federation Australia respects the Australian Government's responsibility to make decisions about diplomatic and international relations.

"We have sought clarification regarding the Foreign Minister's comments about the World Cup.

"As things stand all qualifying teams, including the England team, will be taking part in this FIFA event and that continues to be our intention."

That is wrong - the government is not considering a boycott of the #World Cup. https://t.co/WfEgLl7reb — Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) March 27, 2018

Although it seems unlikely that any teams will be boycotting the upcoming World Cup over Russia's alleged involvement in the poisoning, several nations have decided on diplomatic boycotts.

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed earlier this month that no members of the Royal Family, including Football Association President Prince William, or any Government Ministers will be attending the tournament in Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who replaced Vitaly Mutko as the head of the Russia 2018 Organising Committee earlier this month, hit back at that decision last week.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS ,he said: "I believe that our colleagues and partners are only punishing themselves and all of this is senseless."

Despite this, the Icelandic Government followed Britain’s led and releassed a statement which read: "Among the measures taken by Iceland is the temporary postponement of all high-level bilateral dialogue with Russian authorities.

"Consequently, Icelandic leaders will not attend the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer."

Polish President Andrzej Duda has also confirmed that he will not be attending the tournament's Opening Ceremony in Moscow on June 14.

It is also being reported that Japan, Sweden and Denmark are contemplating diplomatic boycotts of the tournament.

The European Commission have said that they are still unsure whether some of their members will attend the World Cup.

According to TASS, European Commission spokesperson Mina Andreeva, who is from Bulgaria, said: "I cannot confirm at the moment the attendance of officials from the European Commission.

"We will inform everyone if such information is true."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, left, and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are said to have good relations ©Getty Images

Not everyone, however, is convinced by the decision to have a diplomatic boycott of the World Cup, believing that football and politics should not mix.

Serbia, for example, who have extremely good relations with Russia, will be sending representatives to the tournament.

According to Ria Novosti, the Serbian ambassador to Russia, Slavenko Terzic, said: "It is unnecessary to mix sport and politics as some have been trying to do in recent years.

"Representatives from Serbia will certainly be at the Opening Ceremony of the tournament.

"Apart from this, we should remember that the match between Serbia and Brazil [on June 27] is in Moscow.

"Therefore, Serbian officials will come to Russia this summer, although I cannot say for sure who they will be yet."

Former captain of the Portuguese national team Nuno Gomes has also expressed his dissatisfaction at the diplomatic boycotts.

According to RT, he said: "Football has nothing to do with politics.

"Football is also a way to tell people that we are on a different level.

"Politics should not get involved in football.

"People have to know that politics is one thing and football is another thing."

Twenty-six nations have so far announced the expulsion of a number of Russian diplomats from their countries, including 60 from the United States and 23 from the United Kingdom, in response to what they perceive to be Russia's involvement in the Skripal poisoning.