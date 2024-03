Australian equestrian star Shane Rose's aspirations for a fourth Olympic medal was thrown into doubt on Friday after he suffered a serious fall during a competition.

Shane Rose's participation in Paris 2024, his fourth Olympic Games, is currently in doubt after he was hospitalised following a fall during a cross-country training session. This follows the controversy surrounding his decision to wear a 'mankini' during a showjumping competition a few weeks ago.

The 50-year-old, who qualified for Paris 2024 in New Zealand, suffered a severe concussion, a broken femur and fractures to his pelvis and ribs. His horse Virgil escaped injury after the fall.

"Shane is currently in intensive care and had surgery this morning to stabilise his femur and pelvis," the three-time Olympic medallist said on his Instagram account on Friday 15th.

"Although the timing is unfortunate, we are hopeful that he will have sufficient time to recover and still be able to continue with his preparation schedule for the Paris Olympics," the statement continued, alongside a drawing of a person falling from a horse.

Rose has been allowed to compete in the upcoming Olympics despite avoiding a penalty for wearing a fluorescent orange "mankini" at a recent event where participants were encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Australia's best Olympic results in equestrian sport include three team eventing medals: silver at Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020, and bronze at Rio de Janeiro 2016.