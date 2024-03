On the 9th and 10th of March, the European Cup tournament of the Ju-Jitsu European Union took place in Westerlo, Belgium, with Dutch athletes as the main protagonists.

The Netherlands topped the medals table with four gold medals. Ruby Vogelzang won in the women's 52 kg category, while Genevieve Bogers was the best in the women's 57 kg. The men's titles for the Netherlands were won by Boy Vogelzang (77 kg) and Ruben Raghunath (85 kg). Denmark, Sweden and Ukraine won two gold medals each. Romania, Slovenia and Saudi Arabia captured one gold medal each.

The Romanian duo of Ionut Costin Dobre and Genoveva Dobre won two gold medals in the Ju-Jitsu Duo Mixed and Ju-Jitsu Show Open categories. Natalia Serve and Maria Karzi (Greece) were the best in the women's duo, France's Yann Lebrun and Jordanne Debois (France) won the gold medal in the men's duo, while Gernot Riegland and Johannes Horak (Austria) were crowned in the open duo category.

All Ju-Jitsu winners:

Women's 48kg - Celestina Paunescu (Romania).

Women's 52kg - Ruby Vogelzang (Netherlands).

Women's 57kg - Genevieve Bogers (Netherlands).

Women's 63kg - Liva Tanzer (Denmark).

Women's 70kg - Anhelina Hrebenko (Ukraine).

Women's +70kg - Emma Lette (Sweden).

Men's 56kg - Abdulrahman Al Omair (Saudi Arabia).

Men's 62kg - Bohdan Mochulskiy (Ukraine).

Men’s 69kg - Tim Toplak (Slovenia).

Men’s 77kg - Boy Vogelzang (Netherlands).

Men’s 85kg - Ruben Raghunath (Netherlands).

Men’s 94kg - Adam Mustafa (Denmark).

Men's + 94kg - Johannes Bolander (Sweden).