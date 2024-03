The striped stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, was chosen from among the 35 stadiums that entered the competition, making the Brazilians the winners of the stadium and fan competition.

Officially known as Estádio Presidente Elías Kalil and popularly known as Arena do Galo, the stadium is located in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Inaugurated on 15 April 2023, the stadium has a capacity of 46,000 and was awarded 25,515 points. The home of At. Mineiro was just ahead of the BBBank Wildpark in Germany, home of Karlsruher SC, which came second with over 3,000 points.

The ArcelorMittal Park stadium in Sosnowiec, Poland, where Zagłębie Sosnowiec play their home matches, came third with a limited capacity of 11,600 according to current parameters. Despite this limitation, the stadium, which was built between 2019 and 2023 at a cost of around $37 million, managed to reach the podium of the best stadiums of 2023 according to the Stadium Database report.

Inspired by Atletico Mineiro's black and white stripes, the new stadium is the first to be designed by Bernardo Farkasvölgyi, a local architect and ardent Galo supporter. He visited many stadiums in Brazil and Europe before designing the stadium. His admiration for the Allianz Arena is evident in the MRV, although it remains an original building.

Atlético have not played at their home ground since 1950, when they left the Estádio Presidente Antônio Carlos to play in a new stadium built for the 1950 World Cup, the Arena Independência.

Later, Atlético Mineiro also played at the Mineirão, which was inaugurated in 1965 and was the venue for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The stadium was shared with Cruzeiro (the club where "O Fenômeno" Ronaldo made his debut), the other giants from the capital of Minas Gerais and Galo's arch-rivals.

The old Estádio Presidente Antônio Carlos had been unused since 1950, and in the 1990s a shopping centre was built on the site. It became an important source of income for the club, and over time the sale of shares enabled the construction of the Arena MRV, which cost around $190 million.

Located in a country where people live and breathe football like few others in the world, the new stadium is impressive and surely some of the top clubs in Europe and the world would be proud to have such a facility.

The Stadium of the Year competition is the largest of its kind, attracting tens of thousands of votes from around the world each year. It has been held 12 times (first in 2010), with the most recent edition being the tenth in StadiumDB.com's history.

Between 2014 and 2020, in addition to the public vote, world-renowned judges have been added to the competition to select what they believe to be the best facility from the list of nominees.

The first historic winner was the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Over the years, stadiums from North and South America, Europe and Asia have won our Best Stadium of the Year competition. Curiously, the statuette for winning the public vote went to a venue that did not host any World Cup matches in 2014: the Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

In 2022, in the 12th edition of the competition, first place went to Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.