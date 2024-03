The Management Committee of the European Cycling Union has awarded Denmark the right to host the European Mountain Bike (MTB) Marathon Championships in 2024, which will take place in Viborg on 18 August. The continental body is also considering awarding Denmark three additional junior championships between 2024 and 2028.

Denmark has been selected by the Management Committee of the European Cycling Union to host the MTB Marathon European Championships in 2024, which will take place in Viborg on 18 August. The European Cycling Union is also considering awarding three additional European Championships to Denmark in the cities of Viborg and Silkeborg:

MTB Marathon EC 2024, Viborg

MTB Junior EC 2026, Silkeborg

MTB Junior EC 2027, Viborg - Gravel EC 2028, Silkeborg

Enrico Della Casa, President of the European Cycling Union, and Ulrik Wilbek, Mayor of Viborg, signed the agreement. The focus is now on the joint work between the European Cycling Union and the cities of Silkeborg and Viborg, the Danish Cycling Federation and Sport Event Denmark to reach a comprehensive agreement that will also cover the other three European Championships. This will enable Denmark to become the cycling hub of the Old Continent in the coming years.

Enrico Della Casa, President of the European Cycling Union,, said: "The awarding of these European Championships to Denmark underlines the recognition of the Nordic country as the ideal venue for cycling events of this kind. It reflects a careful assessment of the characteristics of the country that make it particularly suitable for hosting mountain bike competitions."

"Denmark is also known for the high quality of its cycling infrastructure and its well-established cycling culture. This encourages participation and enthusiasm among cycling enthusiasts," he added.

The President also pointed out the real possibility of hosting the other three competitions. These are competitions focusing on young talent and lower categories. "With its reputation as a welcoming and safe destination for cyclists of all ages, Denmark presents itself as the ideal environment to host events that encourage the participation of the whole family, such as the MTB Marathon, Junior MTB and Gravel European Championships."

"These aspects contribute to spreading the culture of cycling and promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among the younger generations, as well as increasing the positive impact of the event on the area", Della Casa continued.

Della Casa thanked Ulrik Wilbek, mayor of Viborg, and Helle Gade, mayor of Silkeborg, for their commitment to hosting four European Championships between 2024 and 2028: "These negotiations should be completed this summer and have been well received by the Danish Cycling Federation, led by President Morten Anderson, who is very active at European level, especially in junior cycling. And also by Sport Event Denmark, with whom we have worked in the past and who are a solid guarantee of organisational success."

Helle Gade, mayor of Silkeborg: "We are very proud to have the opportunity to be the host of the Junior MTB and Gravel European Championships. Silkeborg is already one of the most important kayak areas in Europe. We have hosted several important international events in recent years."

Ulrik Wilbek, Mayor of Viborg: "The Nordic Lake Festival is our multi-sport festival held on Viborg's lakes. It attracts several thousand students, enthusiasts and business teams. In 2024, we will add the MTB Marathon European Championships to these events. The festival will cover all sports, from junior to elite European cycling. In 2027, we will use the same facilities for the Junior MTB European Championships, which will involve 800 young people over five days and attract more than 2,500 guests from all over Europe."

Morten Anderson, President of the Danish Cycling Federation: "Denmark is proud of its tradition of producing great MTB talent and with five-time world champion Annika Langvad, we are delighted to host another great MTB marathon championship after the 2022 world championships in Haderslev."

The European Mountain Bike Championships are the most important mountain bike competition at the European level. It has been organised by the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) since 1989. However, it is organised separately for each discipline within the sport.

The 2026 European Mountain Bike Marathon Championships will be held in the town of Ramales de la Victoria in Cantabria, Spain. Endurance mountain biking will also come to Spain for the first time as a European Championship, in a venue that has already hosted the Spanish Cup and the 2022 Spanish Championships.





Historical medal table:

1. Switzerland: 29 golds (66 medals).

2. France: 20 golds (37 medals).

3. Italy: 9 golds (14 medals).

4. Norway: 6 golds (10 medals).

5. Germany: 4 golds (23 medals).