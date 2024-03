Croatia has won its third Olympic quota in taekwondo. On the final day of the European Qualification Tournament, 2023 World Champion in men’s 74 kg category Marco Golubic defeated Sweden's Ali Alian to reach the final and secure his place at Paris 2024 in the men's -68 kg category. Golubic joins Lena Stojkovic (women's -49k g) and Ivan Sapina (men's +80 kg) who qualified through the rankings.

Hungary's rising star Levente Mark Jozsa, who won the gold medal at the 2023 Grand Prix finals in Manchester, was the second athlete to qualify in the 68 kg category, joining compatriot Omar Salim, who had already qualified via rankings. Hungary claimed another quota in the women's 67 kg category as 17-year-old Viviana Marton defeated her three opponents to reach the final. 2022 European champion Cecilia Castro also booked her place in the women's -67kg category.

2023 World bronze medallists Polina Khan (AIN) and Petra Stolbova of the Czech Republic have qualified for the Olympic Games in the women's +67kg category. World silver medallists Georgii Gurtsiev (AIN) and Jack Wooley (Republic of Ireland) were the luckiest in the men's -58 kg category.

Hungary was the only country to have 2 athletes qualify through European qualifiers. Spain, Italy, Denmark, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, Croatia, Czech Republic and the refugee team had one qualified athlete. 4 further quotas went to individual neutral athletes.