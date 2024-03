The Victoria Vikes player was named the U SPORTS Men's Basketball Most Valuable Player and was awarded the Mike Moser Memorial Trophy. Maffia is the third Vikes player to win the trophy, joining the late Eli Pasquale in 1984. Eric Hinrichsen won the award in 1997 and 1999.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the All-Canadian Awards Ceremony in Quebec City, the host city for the 2024 championship tournament. Maffia was joined at the ceremony by Carleton's Xavier Spencer, who won the Dr Peter Mullins Trophy as Rookie of the Year; Saskatchewan's Alexander Dewar, who received the Ken Shields Award (student-athlete community service); Queen's' Luka Syllas, who was named Defensive Player of the Year; and Victoria's Craig Beaucamp, who won the Stuart W. Aberdeen Memorial Award as Fox40 Coach of the Year.

Last year's nominee was Victoria's Diego Maffia. Maffia played in 17 games for the Vikes this season, starting all of them. He led all players in Canada West and U SPORTS with an average of 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 regular season. In addition to leading the Vikes in scoring, Maffia also led the team in assists with an average of 5.2 per game. He ranked fourth in the conference.

Diego Mafia is the third Vikes player to win the Player of the Year award in US Sport. US SPORT

Carleton's Xavier Spencer led all U SPORTS rookies in points, field goals, free throws and assists to take home the Dr Peter Mullins Trophy. Spencer showed why he is already a 19-year-old international star for Antigua and Barbuda. He was called up to play in the FIBA America Cup Qualifiers last summer.

Luka Syllas of Queen's helped lead the Gaels to the OUA championship. The Gaels set a program record with 19 regular-season wins and finished as the second-ranked defensive unit in U SPORTS.

Alexander Dewar of Saskatchewan received the Ken Shields Award (student-athlete community service). Dewar has made an impact on the court throughout his university career. He finished in the top 10 in Canada West scoring three times and is currently third in Huskies history in career points.

But what will leave a lasting impact on the Saskatoon community is his commitment to volunteering and giving back. Throughout his time at the U of S, Dewar has been a dedicated member of the Huskie Athletics Council. He has focused on community involvement and volunteerism.

Craig Beaucamp, award for the best coach of the year. US SPORT

He has also worked full-time as a support worker for people with intellectual disabilities and has volunteered at numerous competitions. He also coaches basketball at the high school level and in the SMBA Developmental League. This gives him the opportunity to mentor young athletes and teach them valuable life lessons.

Craig Beaucamp has led his Vikes to the best record in the conference (17-3) and the program's third consecutive 17-win season in the Canada West, earning him the 2023-24 Coach of the Year award. Beaucamp earned the top seed in the Canada West playoffs, putting his team in prime position to win a third consecutive Canada West title.

The Vikes clinched the title two weekends ago. Victoria was consistently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in U SPORTS throughout the season. Victoria finished first in both U SPORTS and Canada West averaging 92.0 points per game. For the first time in his career, Beaucamp receives the national award. He is the second UVic coach to win the national award. The legendary Ken Shields won the award with Victoria in 1979, 1982 and 1983.