The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has suspended Para Powerlifting athlete Sunjeong Choe for a period of three years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code.

The South Korean athlete provided an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for two Prohibited Substances in an In-Competition urine sample collected on 24 August 2023 during the Women's +86kg final at the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships. The substances were SARMS LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) and SARMS enobosarm (Ostarine). Both are included in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List for 2023 under Class S1.2 (Other Anabolic Agents) and they are Non-Specified Substances under the purposes of the Code. The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on 20 October 2023 pending a resolution of her case. She subsequently accepted the findings of the ADRV and the consequences proposed by the IPC.

As a result of her violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sports activities (other than approved anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for a period of three years from 20 October 2023 to 19 October 2026.

The International Paralympic Committee is committed to the cleanest sport.

Sunjeong Choe's results in the Women's +86kg Final at the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships will be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. All other results obtained by her from the date the Sample was collected (24 August 2023) until the start of the Provisional Suspension (20 October 2023) will also be disqualified, with all resulting consequences. Each athlete is strictly responsible for the substances found in his/her sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in the athlete's sample, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

As a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code (the WADC), the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sport environment at all levels. The IPC has established the IPC Anti-Doping Code following the general principles of the WADC, including the WADC International Standards, and expects to be a leader in the fight against doping in sport for athletes with disabilities.