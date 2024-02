GLL, the UK's largest not-for-profit social enterprise, has renewed its contract to operate the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, a venue for world-class sporting events, for a further 10 years.

12 years after the conclusion of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has appointed GLL, a not-for-profit social enterprise, the contract to operate the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, continuing the successful legacy of the site. The venue is the third largest arena in the UK capital and was built in 2012. It is a major destination for sporting competitions, e-sports, concerts and corporate events.

As part of the agreement, £1 million will be spent on upgrading the gym, sports facilities and infrastructure for events at the arena. The contract will run for 10 years from 1 March 2024, with an option to extend for a further five years. The Copper Box Arena is the most versatile venue in the park, with a maximum capacity of 7,500 seats and the ability to host elite sports, e-sports and other cultural and live entertainment events.

The arena has established itself as the home of e-sports in the UK and is home to the London Lions basketball team and the London Pulse netball team. Major events held at the arena include high profile music and corporate events such as the One Bauer Media Awards and the launch of the Fiat 500x.

Great news today that we've awarded GLL a new contract to continue as operator of the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for 10 years with £1 million earmarked for upgrading the onsite gym, sports facilities and event infrastructure.

Read https://t.co/1WEi8pEmTP#Legacy — London Legacy Development Corporation, February 22, 2024





Over the past decade it has also hosted e-sports tournaments including Apex Legends, Clash Royale, Call of Duty and Rocket League, as well as sporting events such as WBO title fights, Billie Jean/Fed Cup Tennis, Skateboarding World Championships, Billiards World Championships, Table Tennis World Cup, England Netball Internationals, Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final, Wheelchair Rugby League matches and the Invictus Games. The arena also houses an 80-station gym and the announcement of the new contract coincides with the confirmation of a £600,000 investment in on-site gym facilities and fitness classes.

Edward Fane, Head of Places at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said: "The Copper Box Arena has established itself as a thriving venue for national and international events, as well as sport, health and community wellbeing. We look forward to continuing to work with GLL to build on the success of the last 10 years and attract further high profile events". Peter Bundey, Chief Executive of GLL, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the Copper Box Arena, securing the venue's Olympic legacy for years to come. It is an exceptional facility that will bring thousands of people together to enjoy sport and community activities and is an integral part of the regeneration of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park."

We're delighted to have retained the contract for Copper Box Arena. The facility has an incredible legacy of bringing people together to enjoy a wide range of events, sports and community activities. It's a great time to be a part of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Here's to the next 10! — GLL, February 22, 2024

GLL will work with CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, a leading provider of commercial real estate services and investments, to ensure the highest standard of maintenance for the venue and to deliver improvements in technical operations, including health and safety, asset performance/life cycle extension, energy efficiency and staff training. Since 2013, GLL has been transforming the Copper Box Arena into a legacy venue for sport and community, recognised not only as an elite sporting venue, but also as a place that improves the health and well-being of local residents.

GLL, which operates under the Better brand, manages 250 public sports and leisure centres, 113 libraries and 10 children's centres in partnership with 50 local councils, public bodies and sports organisations.