The Asian giant topped the medals table at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, after 17 days of competition in a tournament that awarded many Olympic tickets for Paris 2024. The United States finished second and Australia third.





It was 17 days of aquatics competition with world records, dramatic finals, Paris 2024 qualifiers and many other exciting moments in the beautiful city of Qatar. More than 2,600 athletes from 204 countries, including the Refugee Swimming World Team, competed in six sports over two weeks on Qatari soil. With 75 medal events contested at the 21st edition of the world's premier aquatic event, the Asian giant showed dominance in events such as diving and high diving, as well as a significant growth in artistic swimming. China also won the 4x100 metres freestyle relay.

China's performance in the Olympic year was extraordinary. With 33 medals, including 23 golds (plus 8 silvers and 2 bronzes) across the three venues in Doha, it was a remarkable year for Asian aquatics. In the flagship event, a young Chinese athlete stole the spotlight. Nineteen-year-old Pan Zhanle shattered records to become the new champion and world record holder in the 100m freestyle (46.80 seconds). He also led China's 4x100m freestyle relay team to gold.

Zhanle Pan of Team China won in the Men's 100m Freestyle (Image taken using an underwater remote camera). GETTY IMAGES





In diving, China continued its dominance by winning gold in nine of the 13 events on offer in Doha, where athletes from 55 nations completed over 3100 dives during the nine-day competition, also securing places for Paris 2024. China also made its mark in artistic swimming. In the absence of strong rivals such as Russia, China seized the opportunity and secured seven gold medals out of a possible 11, one less than the total for all previous editions combined.

But it was American swimmer Claire Curzan who was the tournament's standout performer, winning four gold medals, three of them in the women's 50, 100 and 200 backstroke. She saved her country's honour as the United States finished a distant second with 9 gold medals out of 23.

Claire Curzan (USA) poses for a photo after being awarded the award for best female swimmer of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. GETTY IMAGES





Another aquatic powerhouse, Australia, finished third with fewer golds than the United States, although they won one more medal overall (7 gold, 12 silver, 5 bronze) for a total of 24.

The Netherlands (5 golds, 4 silvers), Great Britain (4 golds, 5 silvers, 9 bronzes) and Italy (3 golds, 10 silvers, 6 bronzes) led the way in Europe, finishing fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, while Mexico (1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronzes) was the best Latin American country, finishing 16th overall. Egypt, with 2 bronze medals, was the best performing African nation, finishing in the same position as the Neutral Independent Athletes.





Notable athletes and teams:

As well as Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle and American swimmer Claire Curzan, there were other standout performances in Doha. Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffan won two gold medals for his country. In the 400m freestyle, 20-year-old Erika Fairweather won New Zealand's first ever World Championship medal.

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom secured her sixth consecutive world title in the 50m butterfly, while Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist, won a double gold in the 10km and 5km open water swimming events.

Gold medallist Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem poses on the podium of the women's 50m butterfly swimming event at Aspire Dome. GETTY IMAGES





In team sports, the US women's water polo team, who have won five world trophies in the last six editions, demonstrated their supremacy with a narrow 10-9 victory over Hungary in the final. In the mixed 4x1500m open water relay, Australia's Kyle Lee triumphed over Italy in a thrilling photo finish.

In high diving, Great Britain's Aidan Heslop staged a comeback on day two to win gold on the men's 27m platform. Meanwhile, Australia's Rhiannan Iffland reaffirmed her dominance in the women's platform diving competition, winning her fourth consecutive world title on the 20m platform.

Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) competes in the Women's 20m High Diving in Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha Port. GETTY IMAGES

It's been a fantastic tournament in Qatar, right in the Olympic year. The next one will be in Singapore in 2025, but not before experiencing water sports and new emotions from Saturday 27 July, when the world's best athletes will dive into the waters of Paris.