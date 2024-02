Azerbaijan topped the medals table at the Judo Baku Grand Slam 2024. They won eight medals, including 3 gold. The final gold medal for the hosts was won by Murad Fatiyev in the men's -90kg, who defeated top seed Krisztian Toth in the final.

Another judoka from Azerbaijan, Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov, lost his final bout in the men's +100 kg category to Valeriy Endovitsky (AIN).

Murad Fatiyev © IJF

Three other top seeds left Baku with gold medals. Guusje Steenhujs of the Netherlands, third a week ago in Paris, won gold in the women's +78 kg, Romaine Dicko of France won her second Grand Slam title in a week in the women's +78 kg and Georgia's Ilia Sulamanidze was the best in Baku for the second consecutive year in the men's +100 kg.

All medallists of the final day at Judo Grand Slam Baku 2024

Women’s -78 kg

1. STEENHUIS Guusje (NED)

2. KURCHENKO Yuliia (UKR)

3. OLEK Anna Monta (GER)

3. LYTVYNENKO Yelyzaveta (UKR)

Women’s +78 kg

1. DICKO Romane (FRA)

2. TAVANO Asya (ITA)

3. KAMPS Marit (NED)

3. STARTSEVA Elis (AIN)

Men’s -90 kg

1. FATIYEV Murad (AZE)

2. TOTH Krisztian (HUN)

3. IVANOV Ivaylo (BUL)

3. TALIBOV Vugar (AZE)

Men’s -100 kg

1. SULAMANIDZE Ilia (GEO)

2. KUCZERA Piotr (POL)

3. KORREL Michael (NED)

3. BILALOV Niiaz (AIN)

Men’s +100 kg

1. ENDOVITSKIY Valeriy (AIN)

2. GAMZATKHANOV Dzhamal (AZE)

3. SNIPPE Jelle (NED)

3. SPIJKERS Jur (NED)