Turkiye's Taha Akgul, the most successful European freestyle wrestler of all time, won his 11th European title in the last 12 years. His opponent in the 125kg final at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships was, as expected, Georgia's Geno Petriashvili.

Akgul won 5-4 despite the Georgian doing his best to turn the match in his favour in the final seconds. Bronze medals went to Giorgi Meshvidishvili of Azerbaijan and Alen Khubulov of Bulgaria. It was the last event of the European Championships and Akgul's gold medal won the team event for Turkiye ahead of Georgia. Earlier in the day, Feyzullah Akturk won the 92kg final against Boris Makoev (Slovakia) to add another gold for Turkiye, while Miriani Maisuradze (Georgia) and Magomed Kurbanov (AIN) finished third.

Abasgadzhi Magomedov (AIN) defeated Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the 61kg final. Mezhlum Mezhlumyan (Armenia) and Nuraddin Novruzov (Azerbaijan) finished third. Two other former Russians won gold medals for other countries. Taimuraz Salkazanov won his fourth consecutive gold medal in Europe, beating Soner Demirtas of Turkey in the final. Imam Ganishov (AIN) and Turan Bairamov (Azerbaijan) finished with bronze medals. Dauren Kurugliev of Greece was the best in 86 kg. He was stronger than former European champion Myles Amine of San Marino, while Arsenii Dzhioev (Azerbaijan) and Osman Gocen (Turkey) claimed bronze medals.