The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the groups for the XVIII Men's Softball World Cup, which will culminate in Canada in 2025, but will begin this year with a group stage featuring 18 teams.

With a total of 10 national teams already guaranteed a place based on the results of the last World Cup and a special invitation, the remaining participants in the groups have yet to be determined beyond the World Cup groups that have already been drawn.

The African Qualifier, which will provide two places in the group stage of the World Cup, will be held in South Africa from 29 February to 2 March. The other qualifier, the Americas Qualifier, will provide the remaining five available places for a total of 18 teams in the group stage of the world's premier men's softball event. The Americas Qualifier will be held in April 2024. The 10 nations that have already secured their places in the group stage are Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA and Mexico.

Men's Softball World Cup groups

Mexico will host Group A, which includes defending champions Australia, the Czech Republic, the Philippines and two teams from the Americas Qualifier. This group will be played in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in June 2024. Group B will be played from 10-14 July 2024 in Prince Albert, Canada, where the four-time world champions and hosts will meet New Zealand (winners of seven World Cups) and Singapore. One team from the American qualifier, one from the African qualifier and one special invitee (to be announced) will complete the group.

The third and final group will be played in Oklahoma City, USA, from 17-21 September 2024. The hosts, who won bronze at the last World Cup, will be joined by Japan, the Netherlands, two teams from the Americas Qualifier and one representative from the African continent. The final composition of the groups will not be known until the two remaining continental qualifiers have been completed.

Tournament format:

A total of 57 matches will be played in the group stage. Each group will play a round robin of 15 matches, with the top four teams advancing to the play-offs. The top two teams will play each other for a place in the final. The loser of this match will play the team that wins the match between the third and fourth-placed teams in the group stage for the second ticket to the final phase.

The final will be played in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada in 2025.