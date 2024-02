The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has announced the launch of the application process for the prestigious Dream Together Master Programme Scholarship for participation in 2024.

FISU has launched the application and acceptance process for the Dream Together Master Programme Scholarship for entry in 2024, in line with the organisation's goal of creating opportunities for future leaders in sport through education. This key pillar of FISU will be implemented through a promising programme.

The Dream Together Master is a full scholarship graduate programme at Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea, funded by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO).

The Dream Together Masters Programme offers a Master's Degree in Sport Management at Seoul National University. The programme aims to consolidate international sports cooperation through global networks and to provide an in-depth insight into the field of sports management in order to prepare leaders for future positions in sport.

Candidates can apply for a Dream Together Master Scholarship through FISU. Interested students have until 11 March 2024 to submit their applications.

Applications should be sent to the FISU Education and Culture Department at the following email address: [email protected]. Please mention "DTM Scholarship 202" in the subject line of the email. Requirements include a bachelor's degree or higher (in any field) and proficiency in spoken and written English, with classes conducted entirely in English.

Potential and passion for sports management will be valued, as will applications from former and current sports administrators or athletes. Achievements in sport will also be considered. Educational and social activities will also be taken into account, especially those related to FISU events, and preference will be given to students with academic interests related to the university sports movement (Curriculum Vitae, Form 2).

It is important to know that the DTM programme is offered to countries recognised on the list of Official Development Assistance (ODA) recipients provided by the Development Assistance Committee. These countries can be consulted on the FISU website, where there is an online annex.





The following documents are available on the official website:

-Checklist of documents to be submitted (Form 0).

-Application for Admission (Form 1).

-Personal Statement and Study Plan (Form 2).

-Letter of recommendation (Form 3).

-2024 Admissions Guide.

-2024 DTM Brochure.

-Explanatory statement (if applicable).

For further information, interested candidates may contact the FISU Education and Culture Department at the following email address: [email protected].