The prestigious IJF Academy Judo Coaching Certification Programme concluded today with a remarkable awards ceremony, recognising the dedication and achievements of the participants of the the Level 1 Judo Coaches Technical Courses.

Held at the Federation's Training Centre, the programme was made possible through the joint efforts of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, with funding and technical support from the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity and the International Judo Federation (IJF).

A total of 63 coaches hailing from different regions of Azerbaijan actively participated in the Level 1 course, making it as one of the largest initiatives in the field of judo education and training. This collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee underlined the commitment to promoting excellence in judo coaching at a national level. Over the course of a week, from 5 to 10 February, the participants benefited from the expertise of 10 distinguished international instructors from the IJF Academy. These esteemed mentors included renowned Olympic Judo champions Giulia Quintavalle of Italy and Tina Trstenjak of Slovenia, whose invaluable insights enriched the learning experience for all involved.

The closing ceremony of the programme was graced by the presence of dignitaries, including Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev, NOC Vice-President Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, Secretary General Azer Aliyev, IJF Academy Director Envic Galea, and a host of other distinguished guests and experts.

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Nabiyev, with a participant of the course. OLYMPIC.AZ

In their speeches, these officials highlighted the key role played by the international-level courses organised by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation in recent years, and emphasised the fruitful cooperation between national and international sports organisations in promoting the field of judo coaching.

They praised the significant progress made in this direction and confirmed that such initiatives have made a commendable contribution to the ongoing development of judo in Azerbaijan.

Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, expressed his sincere gratitude to the IJF and the IJF Academy, as well as to the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, acknowledging their crucial role in developing a cadre of internationally certified coaches in the country. He stressed the importance of sustaining such initiatives in the pursuit of excellence in judo coaching.