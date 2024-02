The UEFA Executive Committee met in Paris on Wednesday and approved UEFA's strategy for the next six years. "United for Success" is based on seven values. The detailed revenue-sharing system for UEFA's men's club competitions from 2024-27 was also approved.

The strategy sets out a clear sense of direction and an action plan to guide both UEFA and the wider European football community. It aims to strengthen the game in every community across Europe. It maintains the integral link between grassroots football and elite competition. UEFA's strategy is based on seven key values: Respect, Equality, Fairness, Openness, Unity, Integrity and Excellence.

The Paris meeting also discussed the revenue distribution system for the 2024-27 UEFA men's club competitions. The distribution is as follows: Of the projected threshold of €4.4 billion, 10% (€440 million) will be allocated to solidarity, 7% (€308 million) to non-participating clubs and 3% (€132 million) to qualifying round clubs. In addition, €25 million will be allocated to the UEFA Women's Champions League and the UEFA Youth League.

The net amount is divided between the participating clubs (93.5%) and UEFA (6.5%) after deduction of costs, solidarity payments and payments to other competitions.

The distribution among the participating clubs is detailed in another section. The total amount is €3.317 billion. Of this amount, €2.467 billion (74.38%) will be distributed to the clubs participating in the UEFA Champions League (and UEFA Super Cup), €565 million (17.02%) to the clubs participating in the UEFA Europa League and €285 million (8.60%) to the clubs participating in the UEFA Conference League. The proportions between the three competitions remain the same as in the current 2021/24 cycle. The same percentages will be maintained.

The distribution of these amounts will be based on three different pillars: equal shares, performance and value. While the percentages reserved for Equal Shares (27.5%) and Performance (37.5%) have increased (+2.5% and +7.5% respectively), the Value pillar will consist of 35%, i.e. 10% less than the aggregated shares of the Market Pool and the Coefficient in the current cycle.

Full details and the amounts of the equal shares and the performance fees will be communicated by circular in the coming days.

Belgrade, Serbia, has been confirmed as the venue for the 49th UEFA Congress on 3 April 2025. The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee will be held in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, on 22 May 2024.