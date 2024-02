The official sponsor of the mass event, Running, is offering the chance to run the same course through the streets of the French capital that Olympic athletes from around the world will be chasing for medals. It will be a virtual race called Connected Marathon for Everyone.

Paris 2024 and Orange, the official sponsor of the mass running event, are launching an innovative project that will allow you to run the Olympic Marathon from home, six months before the start of the Paris 2024 Games. The offer is scheduled for 10 August 2024 and it has a double aspect: on the one hand, the event will take place in the capital, Paris, with runners from all over France and some from abroad.

They have been sweating for years and will now have the opportunity to take part in the first sporting event open to the general public in the history of the Olympic Games by taking part in the Club Paris 2024 challenges on the Mass Event Running app or the Team Orange Running challenges. For the first time, someone from home can feel part of the Games.

A race for everyone and something never before seen at the Olympics. GETTY IMAGES

It's a race in the heart of Paris, starting at 21.00 for the 42km and 23.30 for the 10km on the square in front of the Hôtel de Ville de Paris and finishing on the Esplanade des Invalides. The course takes in some of the most beautiful sites and monuments in Paris and its regions.

A spectacular 42.195 km race against the backdrop of the Louvre Pyramid, the Grand Palais, the Palace of Versailles, the Eiffel Tower and many more. Some of the runners who have been preparing for the event for four years will also be passing by. This project will give some of them a glimpse of what it means to be an Olympic athlete.

The mass running event will immerse participants in a sporting, festive and popular experience. It will go down in the history of the Games. Sound and light installations will be set up along the route. The presence of athletes and celebrities, as well as the fans themselves, will create a unique atmosphere in the history of the Olympic Games.

La course d'une vie dans la ville lumière ✨

L'expérience Marathon Pour Tous commencera dès le départ à l'Hôtel de ville de Paris

Bonne préparation à tous, on se retrouve le 10 août.#Paris2024 @orange @Paris pic.twitter.com/QhhQgFnA9y — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) January 31, 2024

But the structure of this initiative will go even further. This spectacle will have a double dimension because it will be a networked race. The organisers want as many people as possible to take part in the event. They want them to be able to experience the mass running event from anywhere in the world, even from the comfort of their own homes.

This option will take place on 10 August at 8:00 am, at the same time as the start of the Men's Olympic Marathon from the Place de la Concorde in front of the Hôtel de Ville de Paris. It is not necessary to run the full 42 kilometres to become part of history. It is enough to run for at least 30 minutes to be counted and to have your name inscribed.