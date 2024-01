With the participation of seven Caribbean teams, the sixty-sixth edition of the Caribbean Baseball Series will begins in the state of Florida, in the southern United States. The best teams in the Caribbean will try to wrest the title from the defending champions, the Dominican Tigers of Licey.

Latin America's premier baseball tournament, featuring seven teams from different countries, will be played from 1-9 February at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

The series, which began in 1949 and has not been played in a country without a participating team since 1991, when it was also played in Miami, will be centred at loanDepot Park and will be played for the first time in a Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium in the United States, with MLB overseeing the organisation.

The stadium, usually packed with baseball-loving Latinos, will provide the ideal setting for teams from 7 countries to compete for the title. The Tigres del Licey, the best team in the Dominican Republic, will attempt to repeat the domestic championship they secured domestically last weekend and continue their dominance of Caribbean baseball on the international stage.

Meanwhile, teams from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama, and Curacao, along with the aforementioned Dominicans, will have representation, just as they did in the 2023 tournament held in Venezuela. Additionally, a representative from Nicaragua has been included, though teams from Cuba and Colombia will not participate in the 2024 edition.

Participating teams

-Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic).

-Tiburones de La Guaira (Venezuela).

-Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico).

-Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico).

-Federales de Chiriquí (Panama).

-Curaçao Suns (Curacao).

-Gigantes de Rivas (Nicaragua).

Format

The 2024 Caribbean Series in Miami will feature three games per day and a schedule of 25 in the round-robin phase. With 7 teams involved, one team will have a rest day each day until all teams have played against each other.

After the round-robin phase, the competition will move on to the semi-finals and, as in the previous edition, a third-place match will be played on the final day before the championship match at 8pm Eastern Time (ET).





History

The Dominican Republic has the most titles with 23, followed by Puerto Rico with 16, Mexico with nine, Cuba eight, Venezuela seven, Panama two and Colombia with just one championship.

The Dominican Republic is also the most successful country in terms of teams, with defending champions Licey (DR) the clear leaders in Latin America with 11 titles. Their immediate pursuer is the Cibao Eagles, also from the Dominican Republic, with 6, while the Criollos de Caguas and the Cangrejeros de Santurce, both from Puerto Rico, share the third place with five each.

2024 Caribbean Series Schedule

Group Stage:





Thursday, 1 February

Nicaragua vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM.

Curacao vs Mexico 3:30 PM.

Venezuela vs Dominican Republic 8:30 PM.





Friday, 2 February

Panama vs Curacao 10:30 AM.

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua 3:30 PM.

Puerto Rico vs Mexico 8:30 PM.





Saturday, 3 February

Venezuela vs Curacao 10:30 AM.

Mexico vs Panama 3:30 PM.

Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico 8:30 PM.





Sunday, 4 February

Panama vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM.

Puerto Rico vs Venezuela 3:30 PM.

Mexico vs Dominican Republic 8:30 PM.





Monday, 5 February

Nicaragua vs Curacao 10:30 AM.

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 PM.

Puerto Rico vs Panama 8:30 PM.





Tuesday, 6 February

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM.

Curacao vs Dominican Republic 3:30 PM.

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM.





Wednesday, 7 February

Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM.

Dominican Republic vs Panama 3:30 PM.

Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM.





Semifinals (Thursday, 8 February):

Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM.

Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM.





Final Matches (Friday 9 February):

Third Place 3:00 PM.

Final 8:00 PM.