Alistair could be set to make his 2024 debut at the PTO Asian Open, which takes place in Singapore from 12-14 April. In other news, the races and format of the new T100 Triathlon World Tour event have been announced. It was all revealed in London on Tuesday.

Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee could make his debut at the PTO Asian Open in Singapore on 12-14 April, alongside Tokyo Olympic women's triathlon gold medallist Flora Duffy. The news comes after the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) unveiled its star-studded line-up and full calendar for the season in London on Tuesday (30 January).

The announcement was made at London's City Hall. A major relaunch of the PTO Tour, now known as the T100 Triathlon World Tour, was also revealed. Among the news revealed was that an expanded calendar of eight races in 2024 will feature 40 of the world's best triathletes.

1. 9 March – Miami T100.

2. 12-14 April – Singapore T100.

3. June – California T100 (date to be confirmed).

4. 27-28 July – London T100.

5. 28-29 Sept – Ibiza T100.

6. 19-20 Oct – Lake Las Vegas T100.

7. 16-17 Nov – Dubai T100.

8. 29-30 Nov – Grand Final (location to be confirmed).

Competitors must take part in a minimum of five races and the Grand Final. 32 athletes have entered the new format via their PTO World Ranking.

Alistair Brownlee missed 2023 with an ankle injury. T 1000

The women's field will include all of the top-ranked athletes in the PTO World Ranking:

1. Anne Haug (GER).

2. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS).

3. Taylor Knibb (USA).

4 Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR).

5. Laura Philipp (GER).

6. Kat Matthews (GBR).

7. Paula Findlay (CAN).

8. Daniela Ryf (SUI).

9. Imogen Simmonds (SUI).

10. Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR).

11. Chelsea Sodaro (USA).

12. Marjolaine Pierré (FRA).

13. Skye Moench (USA).

14. Tamara Jewett (CAN).

15. India Lee (GBR).

17. Amelia Watkinson (NZL).

22. Holly Lawrence (GBR).

25. Lucy Byram (GBR).

The men's ranking also features the best athletes:

2. Magnus Ditlev (DEN).

3. Jason West (USA).

5. Pieter Heemeryck (BEL).

6 Mathis Margirier (FRA).

7. Rudy Von Berg (USA).

8. Leon Chevalier (FRA).

9. Sam Long (USA).

11. Daniel Baekkegard (DEN).

12. Bradley Weiss (RSA).

13. Sam Laidlow (FRA).

14. Frederic Funk (GER).

15. Clement Mignon (FRA).

16. Aaron Royle (AUS).

17. David McNamee (GBR).

23. Ben Kanute (USA).

26. Rico Bogen (GER).

31. Alistair Brownlee (GBR).

Brownlee, the London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist, could be competing in Singapore for the first time when the series arrives at Marina Bay in April. He missed almost all of 2023 with an ankle injury.

Flora Duffy will also be competing at the Singapore event. GETTY IMAGES

"I am really looking forward to the prospect of racing in the T100 in Singapore. This will be my first time in Singapore. I've heard a lot of good things about the city. From what I saw last year, it will be a tough race with the heat and humidity, but a great environment to race in.

There are so many beautiful sights along the course and you can hear the crowd cheering right next to you. Being fit and healthy and training consistently is my goal for the first half of the season. My goal for the second half of the season is to build on that.

Commenting on today's announcement, PTO Chief Executive Chris Kermode said: "We have been clear that we want to create a Tour that represents the pinnacle of the sport. We've talked about the importance of a quality season schedule that sees the world's best endurance athletes competing consistently in a variety of iconic locations. So we are very delighted to announce the 2024 calendar.

It will now be known as the T100 Triathlon World Tour and will feature a world-class group of athletes.

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said: "When we announced our partnership with the PTO last summer, this is exactly what we had in mind: to create a brand new series of events with its own ecosystem that will take our sport to new heights."

Lucy Charles-Barclay, Flora Duffy, and Paula Findlay in action GETTY IMAGES

There are a number of commitments to take part in the T100. 20 female and 20 male athletes will be contracted to compete in a minimum of 5 races plus the Grand Final. Those who qualify for the Olympic Games will have fewer commitments.

A discretionary number of wildcards will be issued at each event based on the number of places available. 35 points will be awarded for first place, down to 1 point for 20th place in each race, and the Grand Final winner will receive 55 points.

The prizes are also very generous with a prize fund of $250,000 for each T100. This makes a total of $2,000,000 for the eight races. The winning driver will receive $25,000, second will receive $16,000 and third $12,000 for each race. The series winners will be crowned T100 Triathlon World Champions after the Grand Final. They will win $210,000 out of a total prize pool of $2,000,000.

What's new is that not only professionals but also amateurs will be competing. This will allow fans to get involved in the competitions. Amateurs will have the opportunity to compete on the same spectacular courses as the pros and get up close and personal with the world's best.