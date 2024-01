It was an all-Egyptian clash between Farida Mohamed and Fayrouz Aboelkheir at the Carol Weymuller Open in Brooklyn, New York. The former won 3-1 to claim the first title on the 2024 PSA World Tour.

A title on the PSA World Tour, the most prestigious squash circuit in the world, has been won by Egyptian Farida Mohamed. Mohamed won the Carol Weymuller Open in Brooklyn, New York, beating compatriot Fayrouz Aboelkheir 3-1. The victor had already tasted success on the PSA Challenger Tour. This was her first triumph on the World Tour after beating the world number 28 in the bronze-level event.

The final was played at the Carol Weymuller Open in Brooklyn. Aboelkheir took the lead at the start of the match, but Mohamed fought back from 4-0 down. Mohamed had only won once before, at the 2022 Rhode Island Open on the Challenger Tour. He dominated the second game. It was also Aboelkheir's first final at a World Tour event. She was well prepared after coming back from two games down in her semi-final against Salma Hany the day before. She changed her tactics. She started to use more height in the final.

Farida Mohamed already knows what it's like to win a PSA World Tour event. PSA

Aboelkheir was up 6-4 in the fourth. The 17-year-old was looking to repeat her semi-final success. However, Farida Mohamed was in top form and earned four match points. Aboelkheir saved two of them."I came here to win the event. I'm very happy with the mental stability I had this week. I am very happy. I don't think there is anything that I can think about right now.

"With all the challenges I have faced since last year, I am very happy and proud to have come through this tournament. I am very happy. "It's very special [to win my first World Tour title], especially here. It's like home away from home because I studied in New York.

"This tournament is very special to me because I had my first win here in the first round. Having my sister here on the coaching side made it even more special today. It was very special."

The Bahl and Gaynor Cincinnati Gaynor Cup 2024 and the Sturbridge Capital Motor City Open 2024 continue the North American leg of the PSA World Tour. Both events start on Wednesday 31 January and finish on 4 February.

Result: Carol Weymuller Open 2024 final [4] Farida Mohamed (EGY) bt Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) 3-1: 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 11-8 (35m)