Louis Rees-Zammit will be welcomed back into the Welsh rugby fold if his stint in American football proves short-lived, Wales coach Warren Gatland has assured. The 22-year-old winger is on his way to Florida to answer the call of the International Player Pathway.

Rees-Zammit was due to be named in Wales' training squad for the Six Nations last week, but just as that was about to happen, the 22-year-old, who has an impressive 14 tries in 32 games for Wales, announced that he was heading to Florida to take part in the NFL's International Player Pathway programme. The programme allows athletes from outside the United States to pursue a career in American football.

The news came as a surprise, but Wales coach Warren Gatland said last Monday: "When I thought about it and considered it, he's been a fan of the NFL for a long time, he's 22, he wants to take this opportunity and follow a dream, so I wish him all the best. For all these reasons, Gatland said that he was leaving the door open for the team if his time in the NFL does not go as planned, as reported by AFP.

Rees-Zammit scored five tries at last year's World Cup and became the youngest player to be selected for the British and Irish Lions since 1959 when he was named in the squad for the 2021 tour of South Africa. "He was just 20 years and 93 days old. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But if it doesn't work out, Wales will open its doors again," he said.

Other players have gone down the same route, as former England winger Christian Wade described when he attempted the same move before returning to rugby after a season with the Buffalo Bills, for whom he never played. Wade, now with Paris-based Racing 92, warned Rees-Zammit to expect a "lonely" time in the United States.

"Being called up by the Bills was one of the best days of my life, but once I got there, reality set in. I was in my hotel room, practicing every day, not knowing anybody. I couldn't really call anyone because of the time difference. No one is going to reach out and help you. Everybody is fighting for their own survival. America is a very big place and a very lonely place. It will definitely be lonely," Wade told instantcasino.com, as quoted by AFP.

Wade's harsh words were echoed by Gatland's more upbeat and positive comments. Gatland will lead Wales into their Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on 3 February. "If things don't go well with him, it's potentially open to him to come back in the future. If it works out and he's a superstar in the NFL, congratulations... I support him 100% and I really hope it works out for him," the coach concluded.