The venues and participating teams for the 3x3 Basketball Qualifiers have been announced. Hong Kong, Japan and Hungary will host this important event between April and May this Olympic year.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced the teams that have qualified for Paris 2024, as well as the venues and participants for the 3x3 Basketball Qualifiers, which will take place in Hong Kong, Japan and Hungary from April to May, with a total of 64 teams taking part.

The 2024 Olympic 3x3 Basketball event will take place from 30 July to 5 August at the iconic Place de la Concorde, in the heart of Paris, very close to landmarks such as the Grand Palais, the Champs-Élysées, and the Louvre.

Exciting, urban, and innovative, 3x3 is inspired by the various forms of streetball played around the world and is considered by many to be the most exciting urban sport. It made its debut at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore and continues to grow in popularity, sometimes even being played by traditional 5-on-5 players.

USA's Cierra Burdick in the gold medal game at the Santiago 2023 PanAm Games. GETTY IMAGES

The teams that have already qualified for Paris 2024 have done so by finishing in the top three of the FIBA World Ranking: France, as hosts in both genders, and the United States and China in the women's competition, while China, Serbia and the United States joined the hosts in the top three in the men's side.

The first venue to be announced by FIBA is Hong Kong, which will host the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament 1 (UOQT 1) from 12-14 April 2024. The former British colony, which is administratively special to China but retains its autonomy, will compete separately from China in the Olympic Games.

As such, Hong Kong will not only host the Qualifiers, but will also have the opportunity to qualify for Paris 2024. Hong Kong has a rich recent history of hosting the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in 2022 and 2023, with record attendance and enthusiastic fans filling the venue. The vibrant atmosphere and strong fan participation demonstrated Hong Kong's ability to create an exciting sporting spectacle.

An image from the Japan-Serbia match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

In addition to Hong Kong, the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament 2 (UOQT 2) will take place in Asia. The city of Utsunomiya, located two hours north of the capital Tokyo, will host the tournament from 3-5 May 2024.

Meanwhile, a qualification window has been reserved for Europe. The FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament (OQT) will be held in Debrecen, Hungary, 230 km east of the capital Budapest. The date for the final qualification tournament is from 16-19 May 2024.

Mongolia and Japan plays at the the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Wuhan Stop 2023. GETTY IMAGES

Participating Teams:





UOQT 1 - Hong Kong, China / 12-14 April 2024.

MEN: Hong Kong, Netherlands, Mongolia, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland, Egypt and New Zealand.

WOMEN: Hong Kong, Hungary, Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Poland, Egypt, Mongolia and Chile.





UOQT 2 - Utsunomiya, Japan / 3-5 May 2024.

MEN: Egypt, Puerto Rico, Mongolia, Lithuania, Japan, France, Latvia and Brazil.

WOMEN: Kenya, Brazil, Australia, Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Canada and Austria.





OQT - Debrecen, Hungary / 16-19 May 2024.

MEN: Hungary, Egypt, Madagascar, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mongolia, Japan, France, Lithuania, Netherlands, Latvia, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Poland.

WOMEN: Hungary, Egypt, Tunisia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mongolia, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy and Israel.

New Zealand's Max de Geest dunks the ball against Brazil at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics. GETTY IMAGES

Paris 2024 Classification System:

As officially announced by FIBA, there are four ways to qualify for the 3x3 Basketball event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

-FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking:

The top three teams in each gender as of 1 November 2023.

Must include at least one team of each gender from France (host).

Maximum of two teams from the same continent (Africa, America, Asia, Europe, Oceania).





-FIBA 3x3 UOQT 1 (Ranking based):

Winners of an eight-team event per gender in the first half of 2024.

Includes the UOQT1 hosts (if they haven't already qualified) and the top seven-eight teams in the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking (if they haven't already qualified) who have not participated in the last two Olympic Basketball Tournaments.





-FIBA 3x3 UOQT 2 (Cup based):

Winners of an eight-team event per gender in the first half of 2024.

Includes UOQT2 hosts and France as Olympic hosts (if not yet qualified).

One team from each Zone Cup based on ranking (not yet qualified for the Olympics).

The two-eight best teams from the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 (not yet qualified for the Olympic Games or UOQT 2).





-FIBA 3x3 TQT (Tournament based):

The best three teams from a 16-team event per gender in June 2024.

Includes TCO hosts and France as Olympic hosts (if not already qualified).

Top 14-16 teams in the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking (if not already qualified).

Maximum of ten and minimum of two teams from the same zone.

Notes: OQT stands for Olympic Qualification Tournament. The "U" in UOQT stands for Universality. The cut-off date for the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking is 1 November 2023.