Just two years to go before the start of the 25th Olympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina in northern Italy, a construction company has responded to the public tender to build the track that has sparked controversy and back-and-forth.

The lack of tracks for the Winter Olympic Games to be held in Italy from 6 to 22 February 2026 in Milano and Cortina d'Ampezzo has been the subject of intense controversy and conflicting opinions between the organisers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Italian political officials, and potential host cities that have offered to host the sliding events in order to prevent Italy from building costly tracks with environmental impact that would become "white elephants" in the future.

In response, Vice President Matteo Salvini, through his Ministry of Infrastructure, is spearheading efforts to do what many doubt is possible: find a construction company within budget and meet the deadlines for building all the necessary infrastructure. Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport declared weeks ago: "The Milan-Cortina Olympic Games must be Italian Olympic Games".

The race against time (the Ministry had to grant an urgent fast-track procedure provided for by Legislative Decree 36/2023) has started well for the Italian government, with at least one company bidding for the construction contract, something that many doubted would happen.

IOC President Thomas Bach announces Milano-Cortina as the winner of the 2026 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Now, another major obstacle must be overcome: convincing the IOC (which ultimately approves or rejects Olympic facilities, beyond any lobbying or projects presented) to change its stance on holding the races on an existing circuit outside of Italy.

The call for tenders launched at the end of December by SIMICO, the company responsible for providing the Olympic infrastructure for the 2026 Games, closed on Thursday. "At least one group of construction companies has applied; Simico will now study this offer and others, if it receives any in the next ten days, to see if they meet the specific technical criteria," explained a source with access to the file.

The construction group for the controversial bobsleigh and luge track in Cortina d'Ampezzo would be the Italian group Pizzarotti & C. from Parma, which would have submitted a dossier for the delivery of the track in March 2025 at a cost of 81.6 million euros (excluding taxes).

Six months ago, in July 2023, a call for tenders for a more expensive and ambitious project failed to attract any candidates, making the bobsleigh and luge track a very sensitive issue for the organisers and leading to numerous alternative solutions.

Cortina D'Ampezzo will host all cross-country skiing and biathlon competitions. MILANO-CORTINA 2026

What happened in October 2023 during the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee in Bombay was not insignificant. Due to the lack of tracks in Italy, it was considered to move these winter sports out of the country. This decision prompted a reaction from the Italian government, led by the right-wing nationalist politician Salvini, who governs in coalition with Giorgia Meloni.

Christophe Dubi, Executive Director of the Games, reiterated this stance again this week on the sidelines of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea. "Our position is clear," he explained. "From the beginning, we believe that building a track is a complex issue in terms of cost, reuse and timing. We are in favour of using an existing track."

The next few days will be crucial for the future of Milano-Cortina, for the government and for Italian pride, as well as for the possible alternative venues awaiting an IOC decision. With the news that the bidders have guaranteed construction on time, will the IOC change its established criteria and put an end to speculation?

If approved, construction will begin less than two years before the start of the Milan-Cortina Games - and less than a year before the IOC's mandatory tests. No track in recent history has been built in such a short time, and the tests have taken on added importance since the death of Nodar Kumaritashvili during a luge training session just hours before the start of the Vancouver 2010 Games.