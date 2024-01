Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest players in history and winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, was appointed ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation on Monday as part of Saudi Arabia's strategy to host more professional tournaments as part of its sports expansion goals.

The 37-year-old Mallorcan, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, is coming off a forgettable year due to injury, but he is still making time to promote the growth of the sport he has loved and practised since childhood.

"Wherever you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress, and I am happy to be a part of it," said the player, considered by many to be the best player of the 20th century and undoubtedly the best Spanish tennis player in history, in a press release from the federation.

Regarding his current situation, the player commented: "I will continue to play tennis because I love it. But beyond playing, I want to help the sport grow worldwide and there is real potential in Saudi Arabia."

The former world number one, who held the position for 209 weeks, previously stated that there was a "high percentage" chance that 2024 would be his farewell to the circuit. He recently visited a junior tennis clinic in Riyadh and his new role will see him spend time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia each year to help grow the sport in the Middle Eastern country, including the development of a new Rafa Nadal Academy, the Saudi Arabian federation announced.

The Spaniard, who was born in Manacor (Mallorca's second largest city after the capital Palma), already has 19 tennis academies, including those run by Toni Nadal and former players Carlos Moya and Carlos Costa. With this agreement, he will also expand them in the Gulf countries.

The announcement comes after an intense 2023 for tennis in Saudi Arabia, which hosted its first ATP Tour event, the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah, and ended the year with exhibition matches between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur.

The five-year agreement to bring the Next Gen ATP Finals to Jeddah "demonstrates the country's intention to make tennis an important part of its international calendar and is the first of many professional tournaments likely to be held in the country," said the Saudi Arabian Association.

Sport is a key part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a centre for tourism and business as it moves away from fossil fuels as the world's largest exporter of crude oil (and its main economic earner).

As part of its efforts to establish the Arabia brand as a host for major global sporting events, Saudi Arabia has recently attracted football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Neymar and others to play in the Saudi Pro League, a league that attracts followers around the world. The country has also organised heavyweight boxing matches and funded the new LIV golf tour to compete with the PGA Tour. The Kingdom has also been selected to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

However, all is not rosy in Saudi Arabia, which has consistently been accused by its critics of using sport to improve its international image and reputation, and has been criticised for its policies on human rights, gender equality and the environment.