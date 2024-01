In an important meeting for the Pan American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF), elections were held in Lima, Peru, to fill key positions within the organisation. José Quiñones was re-elected by the member federations to lead the organisation for the next few years.

The elections also confirmed William Pena as the General Secretary, while the position of Treasurer was filled by Seijas Luis. The PAWF also welcomed new Vice Presidents, reflecting the Federation's commitment to inclusivity and regional representation. The elected Vice-Presidents include Alvardo Nadia as First Vice-President and Walker Craig, Barcelan Jorge, and Zambrano Luis as Vice-Presidents.

New members of the Executive Committee are Aranda Paula, Callender Andrew, and Espana Jorhe. The elections were graced by the presence of distinguished guests and high dignitaries, including IWF President Mohammed Jalood and EWF President Antonio Conflitti. Peruvian José Quiñones was elected for the first time as PAWF President for 2020. He was previously President of the Peruvian National Olympic Committee and a member of the International Weightlifting Federation.