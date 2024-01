"The IOC wants to change, but not to exclude". The idea of defending the presence of boxing in the Olympic Games was underlined by Eyüp Gözgen, President of the Turkish Boxing Federation.

He gave an interview to the Anadolu Agency (AA). The interview was published in 'Daily Sabah'. He stressed that the possible exclusion of boxing from the Olympic Games following the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in April 2023 is not something he is considering, in addition to highlighting the achievements of the national sport and the goals set for this Olympic year.

However, he has stressed that the International Boxing Association (IBA) will have to meet with the IOC's criteria in terms of safety, health and transparency requirements. For Gözgen, boxing is one of the most watched and followed sports in the world and it would be "unthinkable" to exclude it from the Olympic movement.

In an interview with the Anadolu Agency (AA), as reported by the Daily Sabah, Eyüp Gözgen defended his position: "The IOC is looking for a change in management style, but not exclusion," in a clear reference to the uncertainty surrounding boxing at the moment. The Turkish leader made a plea for the sport's presence in the Olympics beyond the 2028 Games and sought to put an end to speculation.

At the moment, the presence of boxing is guaranteed until the 2028 edition in Los Angeles. Beyond that, it will be subject to confirmation by the IOC, which has yet to take a stance on the issue, which renains in dispute with the IOC. In April, the IBA was stripped of its status as the world governing body of boxing, a decision that is being challenged in the courts and is yet to be settled.

Busenaz Sürmeneli won Turkey's first-ever Olympic gold medal in boxing at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

The President of the Turkish Federation also took the opportunity to celebrate some of the achievements of boxing in his country in the pre-Olympic year of 2023. He highlighted the six mwdals won by boxers at the European Games in Poland.

The way is paved to surpass the success of the last Olympic Games, where gold and silver medals were won. It is now the goal of Turkish boxing to go beyond these achievements and build a foundation that will serve as a legacy for future generations.

In Tokyo 2020, Turkish boxing won gold with Busenaz Sürmeneli and silver with Buse Naz Çakıroğlu. Busenaz Sürmeneli won the gold medal in the women's 69-kilogram category. She will meet China's Hong Gu in the final.

With boxers who have already reached the level required to stand on the podium in Paris, this record could be doubled.

In the interview, Gözgen defended the institutions and the government supporting the athletes and providing resources so that they can work and compete on a level playing field.

Gözgen hopes that Turkey can improve on its results in Paris 2024, which will determine whether the president stands for re-election as national federation president or retires.