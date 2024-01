Grace Fu, 59, was elected unopposed as the President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Fu is a Member of Parliament and currently serves as the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment. She was appointed to oversee the nation's sports agenda from 2015-2020 when she served as the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

She will take over from incumbent President Jessie Phua, who will now resume her duties as Vice President, although she was elected in July 2023 and was expected to serve until 2026.

Fu was co-opted to serve the SNOC Executive Committee in October 2023. She will serve as President for the term ending in 2026. "I am thankful for the privilege to serve the SNOC and the Olympic Movement. I hope we can continue to work together with our NSAs and stakeholders to realise the potential of our athletes to take Singaporean sport to greater heights and continue to create opportunities for our athletes to represent Singapore at the major Games", she commented.

"I would like to thank my fellow Executive Committee members and our National Sports Association members for their support, and to Jessie Phua for her contribution as Acting President," Fu added.

The EOGM was attended by 141 delegates representing 42 full members, two associate members and five provisional members.

Grace Fu has a strong commitment to the environment. FACEBOOK

The current SNOC Executive Committee consists of:



-President: Grace Fu.

-IOC Member: Ng Ser Miang

-Vice-Presidents: Jessie Phua, Juliana Seow, Benedict Tan and Lawrence Leow.

-Honorary Treasurer: Lee Wung Yew.

-NSA Representatives: Hing Siong Chen, Patrick Liew and Mark Chay.

-(Co-opted) Members: Alan Goh, Eugenia Lim and Shayna Ng (Chair, Athletes' Commission), Lau Kok Keng and Forrest Li.

-Secretary General (Ex-officio): Chris Chan.

-Assistant Secretary General (Ex-officio): Edmund Lim.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) is the national non-profit organisation that coordinates the selection of Singaporean athletes to compete in the major Games such as the Olympic Games, the Youth Olympic Games, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Southeast Asian Games.

Singapore has won five medals at the Summer Olympics (two bronze, two silver and an unique gold won by swimmer Joseph Scooling in the 200 metres butterfly at Rio de Janeiro 2016). The Asian country has only participated in the Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang 2018 in South Korea.