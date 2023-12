Bernardo Rezende will lead the Brazilian team in their quest for Olympic success. He returns to the role seven years after leaving following his gold medal win at Rio 2016. He will also assume the role of technical coordinator.

Considered one of the best volleyball coaches in the world and known as 'Bernardinho', he is returning to the helm of the Brazilian national team to lead them to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 64-year-old, who has one of the best records in the history of the sport, is returning to the Brazilian national team seven years after stepping down when he won the gold medal with Brazil. This was announced by the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV).

"Bernardinho has been the technical coordinator of the Brazilian men's teams since September. He will now lead the adult men's team," the organisation said in a statement.

Bernardinho, who has won two Olympic gold medals (2004 and 2016) and three World Cups (2002, 2006 and 2010), will not only take on the role of coach, but will also be responsible for technical coordination and the planning of the team's trips. This will be the case not only for Paris 2024 but also for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games.

Rezende takes over from Renan Dal Zotto. It will be a challenging return for the celebrated coach after his great success with Brazil and his decision to take a leap of faith in 2021 by accepting the role of France boss. Things did not go Bernardinho's way and he was out of a job in France after just seven months. He is currently in charge of Sesc Flamengo in the Bet7k Women's Super League and is keen to continue coaching the team.

Bernardinho won gold medal in men's volleyball at Rio 2016. GETTY IMAGES

Bernardinho is an institution in Brazil, where he also played. His success with the women's national team opened the doors to the men's national team, where he repeated his World Cup and Olympic success.

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation released a video in which Bernardinho himself admitted that he was surprised by the news. He had not considered returning to the Brazilian team. However, the CBV's decision to call on Zotto immediately after qualifying for Paris 2024 was welcomed.