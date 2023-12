Bahrain's Sovereign Fund is set to assume full control of the Formula One team's parent company after reaching an agreement with minority investors. In doing so, the Mumtalakat Group will attempt to reverse 25 years without having a champion at the pinnacle of world motorsport.

The expansion and growth of Bahrain's investments has been well documented recently. Now, the sovereign fund will take full ownership of the McLaren Group, increasing its stake.

It's worth remembering that the McLaren Group had entered into agreements with external shareholders to raise capital during the pandemic. With the arrival of the Gulf State's Sovereign Fund, in addition to reorganising and simplifying of the structure, a technology partnership with an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) could also be achieved in the coming years as McLaren transitions to hybrid and electric vehicles.

These acquisitions reaffirm the interest of Mumtalakat, which had already acquired stakes in McLaren from the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and Ares Management, a major American financial investor in McLaren had. In recent months they are reported to have invested a further £80 million in the British car manufacturer.

McLaren at the 2022 Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. GETTY IMAGES

By closing the deal with the minority groups, Mumtalakat will complete the process and take both economic and managerial control beyond the share ownership. It will become the sole shareholder of the group that owns the Formula One team.

Founded in 1963 by Bruce McLaren, the McLaren Group has become an icon of British and global motorsport. It is currently divided into two main branches: McLaren Automotive (simply McLaren), which specialises in sports cars, and the racing team founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963, with which it shares technology.

In almost half a century of competition, McLaren has won 180 Grand Prix, three Indianapolis 500s, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its debut. It has also claimed the F1 Constructors' Championship eight times. Among the stars who have driven its cars are Lewis Hamilton, who won his first title in 2008, as well as Mika Hakkinen, Alain Prost, and the Brazilian Ayrton Senna.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris is assisted in Bahrain. GETTY IMAGES

Can the cash injection from the Bahrain Sovereign Fund help McLaren return to the global stage in terms of titles? It is 25 years since McLaren last won the constructors' title at the pinnacle of world motorsport (in 1998, overtaking Ferrari with the impressive Mika Hakkinen, who also took the title of the world's best driver). The name and the history are there, with eight titles, but the present is less impressive, with just four runner-up finishes in the last 20 years (2005, 2008, 2010, and 2011).