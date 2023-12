The President of Azerbaijan met with prominent representatives of the sports community at a ceremony in Khankendi. At the ceremony, awards were presented to the most outstanding athletes.

Last Thursday, Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the most prominent representatives of the sports community on the occasion of the review ceremony of sports achievements and results of the year 2023. He chose the half-time break of the Azerbaijan Cup football match between Qarabag of Agdam and MOIK of Baku. The match was played at the Khankendi Stadium.

The President delivered a speech before awarding the prizes to the outstanding personalities: "Welcome to Khankendi. We are holding the traditional meeting with the athletes. First of all, I would like to congratulate you on your achievements. With your efforts, you have raised the sporting reputation of our country, and the Azerbaijani state has every right to reward you, because you deserve it. The medals, decorations and other awards will be presented today during the ceremony of the historic football match in the liberated city of Khankendi. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart.

"There have been many competitions, but today's competition will go down in the history of our people, our state and the world. Citizens from Baku and other regions come to witness this and feel proud. We have made history, we are making history," he commented.

The meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place during halftime of the Azerbaijan Cup match. ARMOK

The President then went on to highlight the athletes who have excelled and achieved good results in their respective sports disciplines during the 2023 Olympic Games. The day before, a decree was signed honouring people who have contributed to the development of sport in Azerbaijan.

One person received the 'Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan'. Seventeen people were awarded the Progress medal. Three people were also awarded the honorary title of 'Distinguished Physical Education and Sports Coach' for their outstanding achievements and professionalism in the development of sport in Azerbaijan.

Four individuals also received personal grants from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their long-term contribution to the sustainable development of sport in the country. In addition, 29 sports officials received accommodation.