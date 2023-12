Korea, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, AIN win gold on day 2 of the Open Qualification Tournament for the Wuxi 2023

Korea, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) won golds on the second day of the Open Qualification Tournament for the Wuxi 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series.

In the W+67kg, AIN Polina Khan beat Fatima-ezzahra Abouf aras of Morocco in a closely fought 2:1 final. Bronze was won by Lei Xu of China.

Korea’s Yu-jin Kim faced Chaima Toumi from Tunisia in the W-57kg final. Kim won the final 2:0 to take gold. Tian rui Zhan of China secured the bronze.

Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan beat Korea’s Huichan Yang 2:1 in the final of the M-58kg while Abolfazl Zandi from Iran won bronze.

The last final of the day was the M-80kg, and saw Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Jaysunov win gold as he beat AIN Maksim Khramtcov 2:1. Shukhrat Salaev of Uzbekistan won bronze.

All medallists along with the next top five finishing athletes from each weight category have qualified for the Grand Slam Champions Series on 16-17 December. They will be joined in each weight category by the top three athletes among the pre-registration list and one recommended athlete by the host country.