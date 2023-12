The meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG) began in Tirana in the presence of the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, who welcomed the assistants and expressed his pleasure at their presence in Albania. The Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Endrit Hoxha, also attended the event.

The Albanian Olympic Committee was founded in 1958, is based in Tirana and has 46 National Federations as members. In the history of the Olympic Games, this small Eastern European country has never won a medal at either the Summer or Winter Olympic Games.

"Albania is a country that loves sport and I would like to invite all members of the Mediterranean family to visit my country in the future and discover its natural beauty," said Prime Minister Rama who exchanged commemorative presents with President Tizzano.

The President of the Albanian National Olympic Committee, Fidel Ylli, analysed the Committee's strategy for the development of sport in the country.

The President of the ICMG, Davide Tizzano, introduced the new President of the "Taranto 2026" Organising Committee, Massimo Ferrarese, who stressed the will of the Italian Government for the excellent organisation of the 2026 Mediterranean Games.

Tirana hosted the ICMG Executive Committee meeting. ICMG

For this reason, €150 million have already been granted to the "Taranto 2026" Organising Committee, while another 125 million euros will be granted in the future for the construction of the new Olympic swimming pool and the renovation of the football stadium and the nautical centre.

After the presentation of Taranto, President Tizzano congratulated the 1st Vice-President Mehrez Boussayene on his recent election as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The recommendations of the President of the MG Sports Programme Commission, Mr. Mohamed Zribi, to maintain the standard programme of the core sports and to introduce air badminton in the Mediterranean Beach Games, as well as to change the age category of the Mediterranean Games Football Tournament to U21, were approved.

ICMG Treasurer Giotis Ioannidis announced the financial support for the National Olympic Committees of Syria and Lebanon and finally the Secretary General Mr. Iakovos Filippousis presented the composition of the ICMG Standing Commissions and the creation of ad-hoc Coordination Commissions.

The meeting was very productive, as all participants noted. ICMG

The General Assembly also approved:

-Τhe report of the President of the Ethics and Judicial Commission, Prof. Francesco Purromuto.

-The report of the President of the Commission for Solidarity, Culture and Education, Mrs. Ljiljana Ujlaki Subic.

-The report of the Acting President of the Medical and Scientific Commission, Dr. Francisco Luis Gomez Serrano.

-The report of the President of the Athletes' Commission, Mr. Saso Bertoncelj.

The last Mediterranean Games were held in Oran in 2022, the second in Argelia after Argel in 1975, and it's already been announced who will host the next two editions. Tarento in Italy will host the Mediterranean Games in 2025 and Prishtina in Kosovo in 2030.