The match ended tied at two in regulation time. The equality of both teams forced extra time. The first half was a trial, but soon both teams decided to go on the attack in search of victory.

The match was played under very high humid conditions in Surakarta, on the island of Java. Germany took a 2-0 lead but France did not give up and would equalize the advantage.

In extra time, respect and fear of losing prevailed for both Germans and French. The final fate of penalties is always uncertain. Germany outscored the Blues and won their first under-17 world title in a rematch of this year's European Championship final, which they also won on penalties.

Germany's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Under 17 final football match between Germany and France at the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium in Budapest, Hungary on June 2, 2023. © Getty Images



Goalkeeper Konstantin Heide was the German hero, saving two penalties before Borussia Dortmund's Almugera Kabar scored the decisive penalty to seal the shootout 4-3.



Germany missed two penalties, but France also missed two to allow their opponents to get back into the shootout before Tidiam Gomis missed the penultimate kick.



Germany earned merit, therefore, after taking a two-goal lead during regulation time, goals scored by the fast Borussia Dortmund striker Paris Brunner in the 28th minute and captain Noah Darvich in the 50th. But the French They didn't give up.



France responded three minutes after Darvich's goal through Monaco's Saimon Bouabre, who entered the penalty area and fired over Heide.

France were then down one man after German midfielder Winners Osawe was sent off for lunging at Ismail Bouneb when he already had a yellow card.

The Blues continued until Mathis Amougou scored in the 85th minute.

Germany succeeds 2019 champion Brazil.

All rights reserved (2023)

© Agence France-Presse