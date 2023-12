This afternoon, the groups for Euro 2024 were drawn, which will take place in Germany from June 14th to July 14th, 2024. The opening match will be between the host country and Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Spain and Italy will share a group with Croatia in the "Group of Death."





The draw for the groups and fixtures of the upcoming Euro 2024, to be held in Germany, took place this Saturday at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. The top 24 European teams will face off from June 14th, with the German team making their debut against Scotland in Munich at 9 PM local time. The final will be in Berlin on July 14th.





The ceremony featured figures like Gianluigi Buffon and Sami Khedira, who were responsible for drawing the balls to reveal the order of the teams in the group stage.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Special guest Gianluigi Buffon pulls out the card of Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Tournament Draw at Elbphilharmonie on December 02, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)





In Group A, Germany (seeded as the host and due to historical significance more than current performance, having won only one of the last 11 matches) will be alongside Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland. It's a relatively accessible group for a host team entering the tournament in a challenging condition. However, the four-time world champions and three-time Euro winners should never be underestimated.





Meanwhile, Group B will undoubtedly be the most challenging and exciting of all. Spain (two-time champion), Croatia (semifinalist in Qatar 2022), and Italy (defending champions in 2021 despite not qualifying for the Qatar World Cup) will create a true "Group of Death." Albania, a more humble team, will try to cause an upset and advance to the playoffs.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Luciano Spalletti, Head Coach of Italy, Sylvinho, Head Coach of Albania, Zlatko Dalic, Head Coach of Croatia, and Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, pose for a photo with the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy after being drawn into group B following the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Tournament Draw at Elbphilharmonie on December 02, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)





Group C features Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England. The British team, currently third in the FIFA rankings, is the favorite in a group evenly contested among the remaining three, where Denmark could have a slight advantage in trying to replicate their success from Euro 2021.





In Group D, the winner of Playoff A (which could be Poland, Wales, Finland, or Estonia) will play against Austria (coming off a 2-0 win against Germany) and the Netherlands (fifth after losing on penalties to the eventual champion in Qatar 2022) and France (which lost to Argentina in the Lusail final almost a year ago).

HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Special guest Wesley Sneijder pulls out the card of Hungary during the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Tournament Draw at Elbphilharmonie on December 02, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)





Group E will be composed of Belgium (fourth in the FIFA rankings and always a contender despite notconverting it into titles), Slovakia, Romania, and the winner of Playoff B (Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine, or Iceland).



Finally, Group F consists of Turkey, the winner of Playoff C (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, or Luxembourg), as well as Portugal (with Cristiano Ronaldo in his last Euro) and the Czech Republic, in a group that seems evenly matched, with Portugal having a slight advantage.





Tournament Format:

The tournament format sees the top two teams from each group qualify, along with the four best third-placed teams from the group stage. These teams will form the knockout stage brackets in the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final, which will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 9 PM local time.