On the 22nd of February 2024, a significant conference will focus on the next steps for football governance in England. Long-term financial sustainability of football, among other topics, will be analyzed.

In just over two months, there will be a crucial conference in England regarding the future of the sport with the largest following in the world. Key issues at all levels of the game will be examined following the announcement in the recent King’s Speech of a Football Governance Bill. It will bring together key stakeholders with policymakers to examine the way forward for implementing an independent football regulator in England and priorities for achieving a smooth transition into a regulatory landscape.

Delegates will consider the development of the independent regulator, examining interoperability with existing governing bodies, issues related to independence and impartiality, and the way forward for fostering long-term financial sustainability across all five tiers of English football.

We also expect discussions on measures outlined by the Government following the King’s Speech, including the introduction of a licensing system for clubs, creating a new owner’s and director’s test, and an emphasis on fan engagement.

Attendees will assess priorities for the in-depth ‘State of Football’ study being undertaken by the regulator to evaluate the financial health of the industry, both at the macro and micro levels. Additionally, discussions will cover the timeline and pathways for regulatory implementation, management, and operation, including the possible introduction of a Shadow Regulator.

Furthermore, important topics will be addressed, such as driving sustainable financial growth in women’s football, the state of grassroots football support, and improving equality, diversity, and inclusion at all levels. Measures to enhance the welfare of players and officials, and the way forward for tackling all forms of abuse, will also be discussed.

We are pleased to announce keynote sessions featuring prominent figures such as Ben Dean, Director of Sport and Gambling at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport; Tony Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Kick It Out; and Dr Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer in Accounting, Economics, and Finance at the University of Portsmouth.