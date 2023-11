"Yerevan is about to host a monumental event in junior boxing." The words of Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Between November 23 and December 4, the city of Yerevan will host the Junior World Championship, where 448 young talents from 58 countries will gather in search of what could be their passport to making a living with this sport. The Mika Arena Sport will be the venue for a unique event that will uncover what the future of this sport could be.

"The IBA Junior World Boxing Championship represents more than just a competition; it is a celebration of young talent and the future of our sport," added Kremlev, expressing the enthusiasm that exists for this competition and that Yerevan is the venue, which already has proven experience after organizing championships of great renown.

The best boxing junior in the world. © Getty Images

It is evident that having athletes from 58 countries constitutes a very positive global future outlook. "This event is a testament to the power of boxing to unite and inspire young people around the world, marking a new chapter in the journey of these aspiring champions," concluded the president on the eve of the competition. The official draw is scheduled for November 23 along with the opening ceremony, competitions up to the quarterfinals will take place between November 24 and 30.

The semi-finals will take place on December 2, and the finals are scheduled for December 3-4. The championship promises to be an exhibition of emerging talent and a testament to the growing popularity and importance of junior boxing on the world stage. The IBA Junior World Championships can be viewed through Iba.sport. Once the youth competition is over, professional boxing will move to Dubai, where a highly productive weekend is already scheduled with the celebrations of the IBA Global Congress, the Forum, and the Champions' Night.