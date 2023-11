Chicago will host the second World Gay Boxing Championships (WGBC) in June 2024.

At the beginning of this year, the inaugural event was held at Sydney World Pride, and the competition will be led by founder Martin Stark and Out100 fighter Diego La Valle Cevallos-Garzon. From Sydney to Chicago, the World Gay Boxing Championships (WGBC) already has a schedule and is finalizing preparations for the competition to kick off on June 20 at Strong Hands Gym in Chicago. Earlier this year, an inaugural event was held at Sydney World Pride, attracting many fans and achieving tremendous success. This served as the starting point for an event that is intended to continue and has many intentions to grow and bring together more pioneers to the cause. Everything is announced, and now all that's left is for the organizers to shape an event that promises to be a rallying point in the fight for equal opportunities.

This second championship will be led by two LGBTQ+ pioneers, founder Martin Stark and Out100 fighter Diego La Valle Cevallos-Garzon. The intention is clear: to bring the unifying power of boxing to one of the largest and most popular pride events in the United States.

Diego La Velle Cevallos-Garzon is the owner of Strong Hands Gym, where all events for 2024 are planned, precisely the first LGBTQ+ gym in Chicago. He is featured in the Out100 list for 2023, a list that encompasses the most important LGBTQ+ individuals who have merited recognition for their achievements and have become references. It is the oldest of its kind and recognizes all those who make an impact on culture and society. Diego has won 11 amateur fights and is currently ranked 19th nationally. He has created a safe space for people of diverse marginalized identities, including LGBTQ+ individuals, disabled individuals, and people of color, and his goal is to increase and accommodate as many people as possible in this place.

The founder of the World Gay Boxing Championships, Martin Stark, organized the world's first boxing competition for the LGBTQ+ community and allies as part of Sydney World Pride last February. That's when this movement emerged and began to gain popularity. Cevallos-Garzon and Stark are determined to organize next year's event to inspire positive change in boxing and get more LGBTQ+ people involved in the sport, whether as participants or fans.

The union of both is already a fact, and preparations for the June 2024 world championship will be gradually revealed. At this point, Stark expressed his satisfaction.

"I am excited to partner with Diego and bring the WGBC to Strong Hands Gym in Chicago. It exemplifies the heart and spirit of both boxing and the LGBTQ+ community, welcoming everyone. I am thrilled that the Championships are taking place in the United States and can't wait to see how sporting history is made there!" Stark emphatically wished.

Martin Stark is an entrepreneur who encourages people, teams, and organizations to employ courage and inclusivity as a way of life. Featured in CNN, The Guardian, BBC Sport, and ABC News, Martin is the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization World Gay Boxing Championships, created to combat homophobia and transphobia and lead changes in the sport. Martin organized the world's first amateur boxing competition for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in February 2023 as part of Sydney World Pride.

Martin Stark and Diego Cevallos, pioneers in gay boxing. ©

Martin is also an experienced commercial negotiator and Supplier Diversity Expert with 15 years of experience as an IT Strategic Sourcing Leader. He was diagnosed with Addison's disease in 2006 shortly after having been placed in two induced comas and living through his worst fear: a tracheotomy. Having undergone more than 70 hospital admissions and four major operations, Martin is passionate about health and well-being, and his near-death experiences have driven him to strive to be part of the changes he would like to see in the world.

Meanwhile, Diego La Velle Cevallos-Garzon has over 10 years of Personal Training experience and over 15 years of Boxing experience. Diego has trained and prepared a large number of big UFC stars for competition. Jessica Pene, Jens Pulver, Robbie Lawyer are a few of many high-profile athletes trained by Diego. Diego has won over 111 amateur fights, including the Ringside tournament, and was nationally ranked at 19. As a NASM Certified trainer with an extensive background in boxing, Diego's training methods and results are considered groundbreaking. Diego hopes that by being openly gay, he will be able to provide a sense of comfort and support to the LGBTQ community as they continue to stand as one.