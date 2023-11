The waters of Mingachevir have served as the testing ground for the Level 1 course held for 17 coaches, with the support of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and the Olympic Solidarity Fund of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The course was supervised by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Canoe and Rowing Federation of Azerbaijan. It took place throughout last week, and with this initiative, Azerbaijan is making its debut in educational courses for coaches. At the closing ceremony, Mehman Kerimov, Director of International Programs at the NOC, Farhad Aliyev, Secretary-General of the Canoe and Rowing Federation of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandar Petrovic, Instructor of Coaches at the ICF, were present.

Mehman Kerimov expressed his gratitude to the Canoe and Rowing Federation of Azerbaijan and the Olympic Training Center in Kur "for the high level of organization of the courses" and mentioned that joint activities will be carried out in other fields between the IOC, the Canoe and Rowing Federation of Azerbaijan, and the NOC.

All participants received their certificates from the International Federation.