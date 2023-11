The ball to be used during the final phase of the UEFA EURO tournament was unveiled last week at a special event in front of the Olympiastadion in Berlin.





The design of the Official Ball features Adidas' Connected Ball technology for the first time in a UEFA EURO. It is inspired by the joy of football and the energy of the tournament. The ball is named FUSSBALLLIEBE, which in German means "love for football." It incorporates Adidas' Connected Ball technology for the first time in a EURO, providing an unprecedented view of every element of the ball's movement and contributing to the decision-making process of the UEFA Video Assistant Referee. The ball's outer layer is supported internally by CTR-CORE, designed for the best precision and consistency, promoting fast and accurate play with maximum shape and air retention.





Following the presentation, Mr. Zvonimir Boban, UEFA Technical Director and Head of Football, spoke about the sought-after quality standards, both in the ball and in the organization of the upcoming tournament: "We are committed to ensuring that every aspect, from the venues to the equipment, maintains the highest standards of quality and performance. We are, as always, confident that Adidas' FUSSBALLLIEBE will mark a new step in our shared dedication to excellence."





The design of FUSSBALLLIEBE represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through prominent black wings accented with colorful edges, curves, and dots. The use of vibrant reds, blues, greens, and oranges celebrates both the vitality that the participating nations bring to the tournament and the pure simplicity of the sport that fans worldwide love. Illustrations of each tournament stadium appear on the ball along with the name of each host city.





The Official Adidas FUSSBALLLIEBE Ball is made with more sustainable biological materials than any other Adidas Official Ball. Each layer of the ball has been adjusted to include materials such as corn fibers, sugar cane, wood pulp, and rubber, in addition to using recycled polyester.





Sam Handy, Vice President of Product and Design at Adidas Football, commented on the inspiration behind the design: "In designing this Official Ball, we were inspired by the energy and diversity of the tournament and the love that Europe feels for football. With that in mind, we hope that FUSSBALLLIEBE brings joy wherever it is used."





UEFA EURO 2024 will take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024, in ten host cities in Germany: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart. Discover everything you need to know about the final phase here.





The host nation will try to capitalize on the home advantage to secure the title that would restore its European leadership. Although Germany, along with Spain, has the most victories with three championship trophies, it hasn't claimed the title since England 1996. Since then, it has only secured a third-place finish in Poland-Ukraine 2012, losing the absolute leadership to Spain's back-to-back victories in 2008 and 2012.