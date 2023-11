Egyptian duo Karim Abdel Gawad and Nour El Tayeb are the 2023 Ace Malaysia Squash Cup champions after claiming respective wins over men’s top seed Mostafa Asal and women’s No.5 seed Rachel Arnold at the S2 Sports Complex in Seremban.

Gawad won the 27th PSA title of his career and his second of the 2023-24 season after playing some mesmerising squash to oust World No.5 Asal by an 11-8, 12-10, 11-5 scoreline.

Asal enjoyed early leads in each game, but Gawad was always able to move through the gears and unleash his trademark racket skills to secure the victory. It marks the first time since 2018 that Gawad has won back-to-back titles on the PSA World Tour, following his triumph at last month’s Grasshopper Cup.

Egyptians Abdel Gawad and Nour El Tayeb were the best in Malaysia. PSA WORLD TOUR

"I feel great, winning another title back-to-back and having such a good performance makes me very happy. The way I perform, the way I move on court, the way I play squash is just very enjoyable for myself right now and hopefully for everyone. Playing Mostafa is very hard, but I was looking forward to this match," said Gawad.

El Tayeb, the No.1 seed in the women’s tournament, captured the 15th PSA title of her career after storming an 11-2, 11-4, 11-4 victory over Arnold in just 19 minutes.

World No.39 Arnold had the home crowd behind her but was sporting heavy strapping on her right leg after fighting through two five-game matches to reach the final. She never really got going and El Tayeb took full advantage to seal the PSA World Tour Bronze title.

Beautiful snapshot of the winner, Nour El Tayeb. PSA WORLD TOUT

It’s El Tayeb’s second title of the season after winning South Western Open in October. "I played well all week, so it’s nice to play well today. My opponent wasn’t moving well, maybe she struggled from the long week. I’m sorry for her, but I’m happy that I won, and it gives me a lot of confidence.", said the Egyptian

The next stop on the PSA World Tour will be the VITAGEN Singapore Squash Open, a PSA World Tour Gold event which will take place between November 14-19 at the OCBC Arena.

Results - Men’s Final: 2023 Ace Malaysia Squash Cup:

[2] Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt [1] Mostafa Asal (EGY) 3-0: 11-8, 12-10, 11-5 (51 minutes).

Results - Women’s Final: 2023 Ace Malaysia Squash Cup

[1] Nour El Tayeb (EGY) bt [5] Rachel Arnold (MAS) 3-0: 11-2, 11-4, 11-4 (19 minutes).