The qualities and experiences of former female athletes and their transition to the business world were highlighted in a press conference entitled 'Success in Sports, Success at Work. The event, organized by the Croatian Olympic Committee and the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, took place in Zagreb.





Prominent figures at the event included the President of the Croatian Olympic Committee, Mr. Zlatko Mateša, the President of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Luka Burilović, and government officials from the Republic of Croatia, Mrs. Višnja Ljubičić, Ombudsperson for Gender Equality, and Mrs. Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sports.





The focus of the event revolved around how former female athletes successfully transitioned to their second careers, leveraging skills and characteristics developed through sport—the intersection between sport and professional success.

© HGK

Participating in the event were tennis player and current Team Manager of the Croatian National Football Team, Mrs. Iva Olivari; former taekwondo athlete and current Operations Manager at Project 3 Mobility, Mrs. Martina Zubčić Dušak; former karate athlete and Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Mrs. Maša Vidić; former alpine ski athlete and Founder of Black Peak Consulting, Mrs. Ana Jelušić Black; former figure ice skater and current Head of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Clinical Hospital 'Sveti Duh,' Mrs. Sanda Dubravčić Šimunjak; and Mrs. Petra Starčević, former biathlon athlete and Head of the Legal Department at Mlinar.





These distinguished former athletes shared their experiences and how the qualities acquired through sports helped them excel in their second careers. The event's idea is to serve as motivation and inspiration for employers and business owners to harness the qualities that sports have bestowed upon women, fostering a positive synergy in the business world.