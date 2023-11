The group stage matches of the 2023 Super Globe held in the Saudi town of Dammam came to an end on Thursday, reaffirming that men's handball is predominantly a European sport. All four European teams, out of a total of 12, have secured their spots in the Saturday semifinals.

This means that, as in the previous 15 editions of the World Club Championship, there will be a European champion once again. In fact, all 14 Olympic handball champions have come from this continent, just like the 27 World Championships that have taken place.

These European teams have demonstrated their superiority over their opponents, except for the opening match when the Polish Barlinek Industria Kielce narrowly defeated Bahrain's Al-Najma 27-26 in a game that was decided with a late goal by Szymon Sicko, who struggled with 3/10 shooting in a difficult match.

The German team, SC Magdeburg, claimed the title in the last two editions of the tournament, with back-to-back victories against Barcelona in the final. However, they have faced a significant setback with the absence of Icelandic center Gisli Kristjansson, a player known for his ability to challenge in one-on-one situations.

Under the leadership of Bennett Wiegert, they are also the current champions of the European Champions League and finished first in Group C with convincing wins of 29-20 against Saudi Arabia's Khaleej Club (featuring 10 goals from German left-wing Matthias Musche) and a historic 57-14 victory against the Australian University of Queensland (with 26 goals from Swedish right-wing Daniel Pettersson and 24 saves by Spanish goalkeeper Sergey Hernández).

Last year, Magdeburg secured their second consecutive Super Globe title. IHF

SC Magdeburg will face Kielce in the second semifinal on Saturday at 8:15 PM local time in Saudi Arabia. Kielce started slowly but recovered after their initial scare against the Asian champion, Artsem Karalek, with five goals by Belarusian pivot Artsem Karalek.

On Thursday, they had no trouble against the San Francisco CallHeat from the United States, winning 49-23 with 10 goals from French left-wing Dylan Nahí.

Barcelona, the most decorated team in the Super Globe with five titles, will face Füchse Berlin in the first semifinal on Saturday at 5:30 PM local time. The Berlin team is currently one of the most in-form, leading the German Bundesliga with 10 wins and just one draw.

The brilliant French player, Dika Mem, ended up with physical issues against Al Ahly. IHF

They are the reigning champions of the European League, despite numerous injuries, including Germans Fabien Wiede and Paul Drux, and Russian goalkeeper Viktor Kireev.

Led by their brilliant Danish right-back Mathias Gidsel, the current German champion has the Serbian goalkeeper Dejan Milovavljev in exceptional form. They also have two former Barcelona players, Danish Lasse Andersson, who is performing exceptionally, and Croatian Marko Kopljar, who primarily comes on for defensive purposes.

In Dammam, Füchse Berlin defeated the Argentine team San Fernando Handball 34-48, with 13 goals and only two misses from Gidsel, who delivered another impressive performance the following day with three more misses against Kuwait Sport Club, securing a 28-37 victory.

In addition to the sports aspect, the economic aspect should not be overlooked. In this tournament, the International Handball Federation (IHF) distributes 750,000 euros in prizes for those who finish on the podium: 400,000 for the champion, 200,000 for the runner-up, and 150,000 for the third-place team.