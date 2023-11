Thrilling fights and rivalries are expected to take centre stage as Para Taekwondo athletes get ready for the second edition of the Parapan American Games in Santiago.

The stage is all set for the Santiago 2023 Para Pan American Games with some of the world’s best Para Taekwondo athletes including world and Paralympic champions ready to dazzle the audience with their extraordinary technique and skills.



This is the second time that the sport will be part of the programme at the Parapan American Games after the successful debut in Peru.



As many as 70 athletes (44 men and 26 women) from 15 Pan American nations are set to take part in the upcoming continental Games. The notable athletes are defending champion Evan Medell from USA (Men K44 +80kg), Paralympic gold medallist from Brazil Nathan Torquato (Men K44 -63kg), Paralympic bronze medallist Juan Samorano from Argentina (Men K44 -70kg) in the men’s events.

Brazilian Nathan Torquato is the current Olympic champion in his category. © Getty Images





The women’s field looks competitive too with the likes of Peru’s Paralympic champion Angelica Espinoza Carranza (Women K44 -47kg) and Mexican Claudia Romero looking for yet another showdown. Brazil will have some strong names in their ranks including world champions from Brazil Silvana Cardoso Fernandes (Women K44 -57kg) and Carolina Silva de Moura (Women K44 -65kg).



Technical delegate of Santiago 2023 and Para Taekwondo Committee member Chakir Chelbat was confident of another successful regional championships after the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.



“We are just days away of witnessing another spectacular continental Games. The Santiago 2023 organisers are working very hard and are determined to deliver a great event and platform for all the athletes. We are in regular touch with them, through on-line meetings and discussions,” said Mr. Chelbat. He also informed that 16 International Referees have been appointed for the games.