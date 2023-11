Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd. is presently engaged in negotiations for the sale of Dunsar Media Company Limited, the publisher of www.insidethegames.biz ("insidethegames.biz"), to a prospective new owner. This transaction is anticipated to be concluded within the forthcoming 2-3 months.





We wish to inform our readers and stakeholders that the intricate details of these negotiations, as well as the identity of the potential new owner, shall remain confidential till the completion of the deal due to the mutual commitment of the parties involved through a non-disclosure agreement. Once the deal is completed, new owner shall present himself and his team.





During this transitional phase, the current interim team, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief David Rubio, will continue to oversee the operations of insidethegames.biz, ensuring that the website continues to deliver its valuable content.





We appreciate the loyalty and support of our readers and the broader community during this period of change. We will share further updates and information upon the successful completion of this deal. Your continued interest in insidethegames.biz is highly valued, and we remain committed to delivering the quality journalism and coverage you have come to expect.





Furthermore, we would like to emphasize that Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd., Dunsar Media Company Limited, and insidethegames.biz maintain no affiliation with any individuals or governments of any countries. We kindly request the press to abstain from spreading false information in this regard. We reserve our rights to take legal actions against those who disseminate such false information. Your cooperation in ensuring the accuracy of information is greatly appreciated.