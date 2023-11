The years go by, and the competitive drive of Spanish rider Toni Bou remains undiminished. Last weekend, he once again made history by securing his seventeenth X-Trial world title, and he did so in grand style with a victory in Madrid in one of the most demanding finals in recent memory.

At 37 years of age, the rider from Piera (Barcelona) is a legend in this discipline, having clinched the world championship every year since he beated fellow Catalan Adam Raga back in 2006.

Furthermore, his impressive list of achievements includes 17 Indoor Trial World Championships, also uninterrupted since 2007, 11 Spanish Championships (plus an additional 10 in indoor events), 18 Trials of the Nations titles (10 indoors), and a European Championship.

Toni Bou achieved another title in an unparalleled career. INSTAGRAM (trialteamhrc)

Toni Bou (Repsol Honda Trial Team) didn't have the title secured yet and he needed to battle until the end to ensure his victory, which he accomplished by reaching the final and with the elimination of the Spanish rider Toni Busto (the only one who could have taken the World Championship from him).

The triumph was decided in the last half-meter of the final section after a grueling contest with his teammate Gabriel Marcelli. Bou began with a 'five' in the second section, while Marcelli accumulated three 'zeros.' This brought them to an even score at the fourth section. In the final section, the champion recorded three points, the same as Marcelli, who failed in the last meter with a 'five.'

The impressive palmarès of Toni Bou. INSTAGRAM (trialteamhrc)

Toni Bou didn't need more than being a finalist, but he wanted to win, as he had done previously in Barcelona, Pamplona, Andorra, and Bordeaux (he was only second in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt). He still has the final event of the season ahead of him on November 11th in Vendée, France.

"It's been a fantastic night because we've had a spectacular final with Gabriel (Marcelli). I've been the best in all three rounds and have secured another X-Trial World Champion title in the best possible way, by winning. I'm very competitive, and I wanted to secure the title with a victory, which was really tough," commented the Spanish rider.