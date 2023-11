Colombia is a tremendously important country for us in the development of sports. We are on track to have a great event in Barranquilla 2027,' stated sources from the organization. Mayor Jaime Pumarejo leads the Barranquilla delegation that will receive the flag in Chile as the host of the 2027 Pan American Games during the closing ceremony of the 'Santiago 2023' sports event.

Barranquilla will shine in its own light in an event that will mark the beginning of games that will be historic for the city, the Caribbean region, and the entire country. After many years—since 'Cali 1971'—Colombia is once again being considered to host one of the world's most important sports events (second in magnitude only to the Olympic Games).

'We are firsthand experiencing what goes well and what goes wrong, the major logistical challenges involved in organizing the second most important sports event in the world after the Olympics in terms of the number of athletes and the number of disciplines,' said Mayor Jaime Pumarejo.

'This will happen in Barranquilla in 2027, and we are learning from the successes and mistakes that occurred in Santiago. In a few hours, we will be receiving the Pan American flag to take it to Colombia in collaboration with the national government,' he added.

In a statement, the Ministry of Sports announced that Panam Sports has given the final approval for Barranquilla to host the 2027 Pan American Games, with a budget of 399 million dollars, of which 'the national government will contribute 60 percent, while the remaining 40 percent will come from local bodies (Barranquilla and the Caribbean subheadquarters).

'The organizing committee for the Barranquilla 2027 Pan American Games has opened the possibility for more cities in the Caribbean to join the project. Cities such as Cartagena, Santa Marta, San Andrés, and others from the Colombian Caribbean might become part of it.

'The organization of the 2027 Pan American and Parapan American Games will boost the National Development Plan concerning sports, recreation, and physical activity as drivers of the popular economy in the territories. Likewise, in the Multi-Year Investment Plan, the Games have been included as strategic projects for Atlántico,' stated the Ministry of Sports.

Minister Astrid Rodríguez expressed her delight with Panam Sports' decision: 'It is the continent's premier multisport event, last held in Colombia in 1971. Moreover, it will have the potential to benefit the entire country (...). We are talking about sports development, impact on the popular economy, and social components, which are our commitment in this government.