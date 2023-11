The Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club maintains its dominance on the second day of the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, a part of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), held at the Mubadala Arena.

In an exhilarating day of action, where hundreds of girls aged 10 to 17 competed across various age, weight, and belt categories, the Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged victorious, securing the first place, with the Kazakhstan National Team claiming second position, and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing third.





S.E. Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, expressed his satisfaction at being part of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, highlighting its world-class organization, the significant number of participating athletes, and international representation. "What sets this championship apart is the incredible crowd support, particularly from families who come out in force to encourage and motivate their children. This interest and encouragement contribute to the development of strong and capable future leaders."





S.E. Amal Al Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, expressed her pride in the organization of this prestigious tournament in Abu Dhabi. "Jiu-jitsu has now reached most of the households in the country, thanks to the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation."





Meanwhile, Colombian Emiliana Osorio, the gold medalist in the Girls Gi - Infant - Yellow - 36kg division, described her victory as a dream come true. "I traveled from Colombia to Abu Dhabi for this important tournament with one goal in mind: to win the gold medal. I'm thrilled that I achieved it. This success is the result of hard work, determination, and following my coach's guidance. I want to express my gratitude to my coach for helping me achieve this accomplishment."